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New CCTV captures Tiger Shroff shooting suspects boarding train in Surat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje October 20, 2026 10:36 IST 3 Minutes Read
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New CCTV footage has emerged showing two suspects in the Tiger Shroff firing case hastily boarding a Pune-Jaipur express train at Surat station, hours after the gun attack on the actor in Mumbai, shedding light on their escape route.

Accused Rehan and Hritik alias Roshan, and the minor accused being taken away from the residence of the judge in connection with the firing on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, in Kota on Monday. They have been sent to 48-hour transit remand with the Mumbai Police, October 19, 2026.

IMAGE: Accused Rehan and Hritik alias Roshan, and the minor accused being taken away from the residence of the judge in connection with the firing on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, in Kota on Monday.Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • New CCTV footage shows two suspects in the Tiger Shroff firing case boarding a Pune-Jaipur express train at Surat station hours after the Mumbai attack.
  • The suspects travelled by road to Surat from Mumbai in a taxi before boarding the train at around 1.30 am on Monday.
  • Three alleged attackers were nabbed on Monday morning from a train at Kota station, possibly en route to Nepal.
  • The shooting incident on Sunday evening targeted Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area, injuring his driver and a bystander.

New CCTV footage has emerged purportedly showing two of the suspects in the Tiger Shroff firing case rushing to board a Pune-Jaipur express train at Surat station in Gujarat, hours after the gun attack on the actor in Mumbai, a Railway Police officer has said.

The officer on Monday stated the suspects travelled by road to Surat, around 275 km from Mumbai, in a taxi before boarding a train bound for Jaipur at around 1.30 am on Monday.

 

Police Coordination And Escape Route

Abhay Soni, Superintendent of Police (SP), Western Railway's Vadodara division, said the Government Railway Police in Gujarat, along with the RPF, contributed to the operation to trace the suspects by coordinating with the Mumbai police.

"Yes, we worked in coordination with the Mumbai police to trace the suspects (in the Tiger Shroff firing case who were later intercepted at Kota station in Rajasthan)," he stated.

"CCTV footage of the (Surat) station, which was shared with the Maharashtra police, shows two of them running along a platform to board a general compartment of a moving Pune-Jaipur Superfast Express," the SP said.

Arrests And Incident Details

Three people who allegedly fired at the actor were nabbed on Monday morning from a train at the Kota station following a swift 15-minute operation while possibly on their way to Nepal from Mumbai.

The trio, including Ritik alias Roshan from Begusarai in Bihar and Rehan from Haryana's Sonipat, were picked up from the general coach of the Pune-Jaipur Superfast Express when it halted in Kota at 10.17 am, said Kota Superintendent of Police (SP) Tejaswani Gautam.

The shooting targeting the popular "War" star on a busy Sunday evening was captured on video, the clip showing gunshots being fired at close range at his car. While the 36-year-old, who is veteran actor Jackie Shroff's son, escaped relatively unhurt, his driver and a bystander were injured.

The incident took place when Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club in Mumbai's Juhu area in a car.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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