New Bengal Industries Minister Tapas Roy Vows To Bring Back Tatas

Newly appointed Bengal Industries Minister Tapas Roy is spearheading efforts to attract major investments, including from the Tata Group, and revive industrial growth in West Bengal by restoring investor confidence and creating an industry-friendly environment.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points Bengal Industries Minister Tapas Roy aims to attract significant investments from the Tata Group for industrial revival.

The new BJP government in West Bengal plans to restore investor confidence and bring back over 6,500 businesses that left the state.

Roy emphasised creating an industry-friendly environment, ensuring ease of doing business, and generating youth employment.

The minister will engage with industrialists globally to promote manufacturing, services, and renewable energy sectors in Bengal.

Newly inducted Bengal Industries Minister Tapas Roy on Wednesday said that he wants to bring in investments from the Tata Group in a "big way" and send a message that Bengal was ready for an industrial revival. He said efforts would also be made to bring back more than 6,500 enterprises and entrepreneurs who had shifted their operations out of the state over the years.

Portfolios were allocated among ministers on Wednesday, 10 days after the swearing-in of the extended cabinet of the BJP government in West Bengal. Speaking to reporters after portfolio allotments, Roy said the BJP government would work to restore investor confidence in West Bengal, and alleged the previous Trinamool Congress regime had hurt investor sentiment.

Bengal's Industrial Revival Strategy

"My priority will be to bring back the Tatas in a big way in the state. The situation created by the previous TMC-led government was pathetic. We want to send a strong message that Bengal is ready for industry once again," he said.

"We will hold talks with industrialists and business leaders across the country and abroad to attract investments. Bengal offers immense opportunities in manufacturing, services and renewable energy sectors," Roy said.

The minister said the government would focus on creating an industry-friendly environment, ensuring ease of doing business and generating employment opportunities for the state's youth.

Tapas Roy's Political Journey

A veteran politician, Roy began his political career in Congress before joining the Trinamool Congress, where he emerged as a prominent organisational leader and legislator. He resigned from the Trinamool Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and joined the BJP, citing differences with the party leadership. He subsequently became one of the BJP's prominent faces in Bengal politics and won from the Maniktala assembly constituency.