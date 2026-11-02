New Air Chief Gets To Work

After taking over as chief of the air staff, Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit on Sunday visited the Uttarlai air force station in Barmer, located close to the India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer.

The air chief reviewed the security arrangement and the operational preparedness of the air base.

IMAGE: Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit with officers and personnel of the forward air base in Barmer during his first visit as chief of the air staff. Photograph: @IAF_MCC X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A woman air warrior smartly salutes Air Chief Marshal Dixit during an interaction with Agniveervayu, including women Agniveervayu. Photograph: @IAF_MCC X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Air Chief Marshal Dixit interacts with local residents near the Barmer air base. Photograph: @IAF_MCC X/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff