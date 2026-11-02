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New Air Chief Gets To Work

By REDIFF NEWS November 02, 2026 13:50 IST 1 Minute Read

After taking over as chief of the air staff, Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit on Sunday visited the Uttarlai air force station in Barmer, located close to the India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer.

The air chief reviewed the security arrangement and the operational preparedness of the air base.

 

Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit

IMAGE: Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit with officers and personnel of the forward air base in Barmer during his first visit as chief of the air staff. Photograph: @IAF_MCC X/ANI Photo

 

Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit

IMAGE: A woman air warrior smartly salutes Air Chief Marshal Dixit during an interaction with Agniveervayu, including women Agniveervayu. Photograph: @IAF_MCC X/ANI Photo

 

Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit

IMAGE: Air Chief Marshal Dixit interacts with local residents near the Barmer air base. Photograph: @IAF_MCC X/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

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Ashutosh DixitAir StaffBarmerAgniveervayuJaisalmer

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