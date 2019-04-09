'Never said Rs 15 L will come into people's accounts'

April 09, 2019 14:08 IST

In an interview to ANI, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke on various issues, including the Balakot air strikes to the status of Kashmir to the party's manifesto.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Kashmir said that it will never be separated from India. Photograph: Nand Kumar/PTI Photo

-- On black money

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that the BJP never made promises of transferring Rs 15 lakh into people's bank accounts during the campaign for Lok Sabha election in 2014.

"Never said that Rs 15 lakh will come (to accounts of people). This was never said. (Bilkul nahi kaha tha ki Rs 15 lakh aenge. Ye kabhi nahi kaha tha). We had said that we will take action (karyawahi) against black money. Action is being taken against black money. It was our government which formed a Special Investigation Team on the topic of black money," said the Union home minister.

-- On Kashmir's status

Rajnath said, "Kashmir will never be separated from India. Kashmir was, is and always will be an integral part of India. There cannot be two prime ministers in the country. It is absolutely clear in our election manifesto that if we form government Article 370, Article 35A will be removed."

When questioned about Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah's statements that tampering with Article 370 and 35A will not bode well for India, Rajnath said, "This is their frustration, let them speak what they want, we will go ahead and do what we have to do."

"Maybe they are giving such statements with elections in mind, as for BJP we have written everything in the manifesto after having discussed it with the Indian people, and we will carry it out when we come back to power," he added.

BJP in their election manifesto has promised to abrogate Article 370 and do away with Article 35A of the Constitution. The manifesto says that the NDA government is committed to overcoming all obstacles that come in the way of development in J-K.

IMAGE: On the Balakot air strike, Rajnath said that it is fair to raise questions in a democracy and there is no harm in asking for details or proof from a government with regard to actions taken by it, but it is unfair to ask security forces to give proof.. Photograph: PTI Photo

-- On Balakot air strike

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that it is fair to raise questions in a democracy and there is no harm in asking for details or proof from a government with regard to actions taken by it, but it is unfair to ask security forces to give proof.

While responding to a question of why people are branded as "anti-national" and "Tukde Tukde" gang, if they ask for proof of Balakot air strike and surgical strikes, he said: "No one is termed anti-national for asking questions; we always give answers to relevant questions...Why should one ask for proof from Indian Air Force, who only bombed the terrorist centre. Should they count the bodies and give proof?"

On the question of the Opposition's allegation of politicisation of armed forces, the home minister said: "There should not be any politicisation of any system of the government and we never think of doing such a thing... Our army and other government systems belong to the country, not to any political party."

He added that the air strike by the IAF in Pakistan's Balakot took place on the basis of credible intelligence input. "During Balakot air strike, the IAF targeted terrorist training centres in Pakistan and ensured that no harm is done to civilians there. We took precautions while taking revenge for the Pulwama terror attack; we made sure that Pakistan's sovereignty and integrity is not compromised and only terrorists are targeted. We did not attack Pakistan's army or harm innocent civilians, we only targeted terrorists," he said.

"As the home minister of the country I am saying that the operation in Balakot took place on the basis of credible intelligence input," he added.

-- On I-T raids being carried out on aides of MP CM Kamal Nath

Refuting allegations of political vendetta behind Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate raids on opposition leaders and their aides, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that the agencies are autonomous bodies and they are acting on their inputs.

Singh said, "The agencies which are conducting raids are autonomous bodies. Model Code of Conduct does not apply to them. They are acting on their inputs. How can we stop them?"

"It is unfair to hold the government responsible for the raids. This is an ongoing process. Agencies act on their own intelligence inputs," the minister said.

Singh maintained that autonomous central agencies will take necessary steps to stop the use of unaccounted money in the elections. When asked how is election a festival as is being touted by BJP leaders if such blatant use of cash is being used, the Home Minister said, "The elections should be fought in a free and fair manner. No unethical means should be used to win the elections. If anyone has collected unaccounted money and wants to use them in elections, these autonomous bodies will act," he said.

A political slugfest has ensued between the BJP and Congress after the Income Tax department carried out searches at places linked to leaders of some opposition parties and their aides in West Bengal, Karnataka, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday alleged that the Narendra Modi government was blinded by hatred and revenge in the manner that its probe agencies were acting against BJP's political opponents.

IMAGE: Rajnath scoffed at Rahul's criticism of the BJP manifesto being short-sighted and the voice of an arrogant man. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

-- On Mayawati's call to Muslims to vote in a particular manner

Days after Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati appealed to Muslim community to vote for the BSP-Samajwadi Party alliance and not for the Congress, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that politics should not be done on the basis of "caste, creed and religion".

"It is very unfortunate (what Mayawati said). Politics should not be done on the basis of Hindu-Muslim. Politics should not be done on the basis of caste, creed and religion. Our (BJP) politics is not on the basis of caste, creed and religion. It is on the basis of justice and humanity. We never say only Hindu should vote for us and not Muslims or vice versa. In a healthy democracy, you can't even imagine this," Rajnath said.

Addressing a public rally at Deoband on Sunday, Mayawati had said: "I appeal to Muslims that the Congress is not capable of defeating the BJP. Only the alliance parties are capable of doing it. Congress does not want the alliance to win. I appeal to Muslims that vote for alliance only. Do not vote for the Congress."

The home minister categorically said that he does not "discriminate on the basis of Hindu-Muslim".

"My conscience does not allow me to do this. Being the Union home minister I want to assure this that nobody needs to feel insecure. Irrespective of the religion, strong actions will be taken against anybody who does something wrong," Rajnath emphasised.

"No discrimination will be done in India on the basis of Hindu-Muslim. Whatever I am saying is our commitment. I cannot discriminate on the basis of Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian. Justice to all, appeasement of none -- our party believes in this," he added.

-- On Rahul's criticism of the BJP manifesto

Rajnath scoffed at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for calling BJP's manifesto the 'voice of an isolated man' and said a large number of people were involved in the framing the party document.

Singh, who headed BJP's manifesto committee, said: "I believe that when it comes to the creation of Sankalp Patra, India in its history has never seen such participation of people. Whatever he (Rahul) is saying is baseless and he keeps saying such things. Do not take it seriously."