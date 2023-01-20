News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Never met Osama, says 'global terrorist' Makki from jail

Never met Osama, says 'global terrorist' Makki from jail

By M Zulqernain
January 20, 2023 10:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Pakistan-based deputy leader of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba Abdul Rehman Makki released a video on Thursday from the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore, denying any links with al-Qaeda or Islamic State.

Makki, the brother-in-law of the Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) Hafiz Saeed, however, did not mention the 26/11 attack that killed 166 people.

The UN Security Council's 1267 ISIL (Da'esh) and Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee added 68-year-old Makki to its list of designated terrorists on Monday, subjecting him to an assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo, after years of efforts by India and its allies.

 

"I believe that the grounds for my listing are based on heresy and disinformation by the Indian government. I never met Osama Bin Laden, Ayman Al-Zawahiri or Abdullah Azam as alleged by some propaganda reports," Makki said.

He has been in jail since 2019 where he is serving multiple sentences in terror finance cases along with Saeed and some other LeT and JuD senior leaders.

He said he considers the views and actions of Al-Qaeda and ISIS totally opposite of what he believes in.

"I denounce all kinds of terrorism and violence perpetrated by such groups. I believe in the principal position of the Pakistani government regarding Kashmir," he said.

He regretted the UNSC decision to enlist him without giving fair opportunity to respond to allegations or hearing his point of view.

"No due process was followed or information was provided regarding these listings," Makki said.

He denied allegations against him for being a faculty member of Islamic University Islamabad in the 1980s where he was accused of meeting Al-Qaeda leaders or Afghan commanders.

He said that he had not studied or taught at Islamic university and had never had any contact with Abdullah Azam, Ayman Al Zawahiri or Bin Laden.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
M Zulqernain
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
UN names Hafiz Saeed's kin as 'global terrorist'
UN names Hafiz Saeed's kin as 'global terrorist'
Peace seekers don't shelter terrorists: India to Pak
Peace seekers don't shelter terrorists: India to Pak
Defeat Pakistan's Strategy To Destabilise J&K
Defeat Pakistan's Strategy To Destabilise J&K
'Deliberate attempt to make Opposition weak'
'Deliberate attempt to make Opposition weak'
Aruna Miller, First Desi To Be US Lt Gov
Aruna Miller, First Desi To Be US Lt Gov
Aus Open PIX: Sinner's epic comeback!
Aus Open PIX: Sinner's epic comeback!
Big B's Evening with Ronaldo, Messi...
Big B's Evening with Ronaldo, Messi...
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Want neighbourly ties with Pak but...': India

'Want neighbourly ties with Pak but...': India

UN blacklists over 150 Pak-linked terrorist entities

UN blacklists over 150 Pak-linked terrorist entities

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances