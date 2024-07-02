News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Never in the history...': Dhankhar vs Kharge in RS

'Never in the history...': Dhankhar vs Kharge in RS

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 02, 2024 15:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Rajya Sabha witnessed a war of words on Tuesday when Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar sarcastically said Jairam Ramesh should take the seat of Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, in an effort to discipline the Congress MP.

IMAGE: A war of words breaks out between Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in the upper house of the Parliament. Photograph: TV grab/Sansad TV

Kharge, who is also the president of the Congress, retorted by saying the chairman was trying to bring in the "Varna" (caste) system.

The acrimony started when Dhankhar aksed Pramod Tiwari of the Congress not to state unverified facts. To this, Ramesh said it would be authenticated.

 

"The senior leadership (Kharge) is here. I think you (Ramesh) should replace (Kharge).... You are so intelligent, so gifted, so talented, you should immediately come and take the seat in place of Mr Kharge because, by and large, you are doing his job," the chairman said.

At this point, Kharge retorted by saying "do not bring in the Varna system...that is why you are calling Ramesh very intelligent ... and I am dull".

WATCH: War of words between Dhankhar, Kharge in Rajya Sabha

An agitated Dhankhar accused Kharge of "twisting" his remark and said he never meant it.

"Never in the history of parliamentary democracy and Rajya Sabha proceedings there has been such a disregard of the chair," he said.

Kharge added that whatever he is today is because of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and the people of the country.

Later, Tiwari continued his speech on the Motion of Thanks to the president for her address to a joint sitting of Parliament.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
When Can Speaker Expunge MPs' Remarks?
When Can Speaker Expunge MPs' Remarks?
Rahul's remarks in LS on Hindus, PM expunged amid row
Rahul's remarks in LS on Hindus, PM expunged amid row
Kharge's remarks in RS on PM poll speeches expunged
Kharge's remarks in RS on PM poll speeches expunged
Rs 25L 'supari' was given to kill Salman: Chargesheet
Rs 25L 'supari' was given to kill Salman: Chargesheet
Samson, Dube, Jaiswal to miss first two Zimbabwe T20s
Samson, Dube, Jaiswal to miss first two Zimbabwe T20s
Assam floods: 6.71 lakh hit; IAF pressed into rescue
Assam floods: 6.71 lakh hit; IAF pressed into rescue
England footballers treated to Ed Sheeran performance
England footballers treated to Ed Sheeran performance
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Acche Din Coming Back To Parliament?

Acche Din Coming Back To Parliament?

Selective expunction defies logic: Rahul to LS Speaker

Selective expunction defies logic: Rahul to LS Speaker

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances