Never heard a PM use such words: Tejashwi on Modi's 'katta' remark

November 03, 2025 15:02 IST

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'katta' remark at a poll rally in Bihar, asserting that he had never heard any PM use such words.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Modi had on Sunday claimed that the Congress had been unwilling to accept Yadav as the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)'s chief ministerial, and relented only after the RJD pointed a katta, a country-made gun, at its head.

Talking to reporters here, the RJD leader said, "I have nothing to say on the PM's comment ... I have never heard any PM in the country use such words. This shows his thought process."

"Whenever the PM goes to Gujarat, he talks about IT factories, semiconductor units and data centres... But when he comes to Bihar, he talks about katta," Yadav alleged.

The PM used the simile on the campaign trail in Bihar on Sunday, where he addressed back-to-back rallies in Bhojpur and Nawada districts, and highlighted the RJD's reputation for alleged strong-arm tactics and its troubled equations with alliance partners.

"The Congress never wanted to announce the chief ministerial candidate in favour of the RJD. The RJD secured it by placing a katta on the head of the Congress. They have learnt their lessons in the school of jungle raj. Such elements can never do good for Bihar," he had alleged.

The Bihar assembly polls will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11, while the counting of votes will take place on November 14.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
