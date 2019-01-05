'Never dreamed of becoming PM': All you need to know about #TheModiStory

Last updated on: January 05, 2019 20:14 IST

Ever since the Facebook page Humans of Bombay started, they have portrayed real-life stories that are often emotional and inspiring.

And for their first post of 2019, the Facebook group featured a man who is more a ‘Human of India’ – Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Photograph: HumansofBombay/Facebook

A smiling Modi was posted along side a caption PM Modi spoke about his humble beginnings, early life, his mother and how he never even .dared to dream about becoming the prime minister of India’.

Hashtagged #TheModiStory, the image forms a five-part series on the leader.

In the caption, PM said that his family of eight lived in a 40x12 feet house, which was small, “but enough for us”.

Speaking about his mother, the PM’s caption reads, “Our days began at 5 am when my mother would provide traditional forms of curing & healing to newborns & small children. All night, my brother & I would keep the ‘chula’ going for her to use. She didn't have the fortune of getting an education, but God was kind & she had a special way of curing ailments. Mothers would line up outside our home because she was known for her healing touch.”

Modi’s account goes on to add how he would open his father’s tea stall at the railway station, clean it up and then go to school.

It also revealed how Modi was a curious child who would go to the library and read everything that he could get his hands on as well as giving an insight as to when Modi first got introduced to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

“I was 8 when I attended my first RSS meeting & 9 when I was a part of an effort to better the lives of others-I set up a food stall with my friends to help the victims of floods in parts of Gujarat. I wanted to do more, but knew we had little means.”

The post, which has been liked over 12,227 times since being posted, sees users saying “how amazing” the whole account is.

The Humans of Bombay post on Modi concludes with the shocking revelation, “This was the beginning of everything that I am today & I didn’t even know it at the time. So if you ask the 8-year-old Narendra Modi, running around serving chai & cleaning his father’s tea stall, whether he even dared to dream about becoming the prime minister of India, his answer would be no. Never. It was too far to even think about.”

