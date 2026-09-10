Netas Join '80s Trend. Like It?

Netas are embracing the viral '80s social media trend, sharing AI-generated images and real throwback photos.

IMAGE: A vintage photograph of Narendra Modi posted by the BJP. Photograph: @BJP4India/X

Key Points Politicians are actively participating in the social media trend featuring AI-generated '80s-style images.

BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Kiren Rijiju, Piyush Goyal, Shivraj Singh Chouhan have shared retro pictures.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor posted actual photographs from the 1980s instead of AI-generated ones.

The latest social media trend has taken a nostalgic turn, with politicians cutting across party lines joining the Internet's growing fascination with the 1980s.

As AI-generated images and photographs styled around the decade continue to circulate online, several politicians shared their 80s-inspired pictures, adding a political touch to a trend otherwise dominated by nostalgia and retro aesthetics.

The BJP posted an original picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on its X handle.

Other politicians felt it better to generate AI rendered-image from the '80s.

Anurag Thakur, who likely hopes Modi will include him in the next ministerial reshuffle, joined the trend with a simple caption: 'Joining the 80s trend'.

IMAGE: Anurag Thakur. Photograph: official.anuragthakur/Instagram

Not to be left behind were Uttarakhand Youth Congress members who posted Rahul Gandhi's AI image in '80s style.

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi. Photograph: Uttarakhand Youth Congress/Facebook

Rahul himself didn't post anything and stayed away from riding the social media trend.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma didn't want to be left behind. 'Getting to any trend which has nostalgia attached to it. Back to the 80s eh!' Sarma exclaimed.

IMAGE: Himanta Biswa Sarma. Photograph: @himantabiswa/X

Union Minister Chirag Paswan posted his take on the trend with the caption: 'Vibing to the 80s trend...'

IMAGE: Chirag Paswan. Photograph: ichiragpaswan/Instagram

Chirag posted an AI image featuring the Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency from where he was elected to he Lok Sabha in 2024.

In the background is his late father Ram Vilas Paswan, who once featured in the Guinness Book Of Records for winning with the largest electoral majority in the world from Hajipur.

IMAGE: Kiren Rijiju. Photograph: @kiren.rijiju/Instagram

'Why is everyone going back to 80s vibes? I am also forced to the 80s nostalgia!!' posted I&B Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal joined in with another nod to the decade, captioning his post: 'Vibing to the '80s trend'.

IMAGE: Piyush Goyal in the '80s vibe. Photograph: piyushgoyal/X

Tharoor's Authentic Throwback

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took a different route. Rather than relying on AI-generated nostalgia, Dr Tharoor pointed out that he had photographs from the decade itself.

IMAGE: Shashi Tharoor. Photograph: @ShashiTharoor/X

'The '80s seem to be back, courtesy of AI. I thought I'd join the trend the old-fashioned way. A few photographs from the actual decade!' Dr Tharoor posted on X.

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also got into the mood with the caption: '80s called, I answered.'

IMAGE: Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Photograph: @ChouhanShivraj/X

The posts have given social media users an unusual collection of retro images featuring familiar political faces, while also highlighting the way AI has revived interest in the visual style of the 80s.

The '80s may have ended decades ago, but on social media, the decade appears to be making an unexpected comeback -- and this time, some of India's most recognisable political faces are joining the rewind.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff