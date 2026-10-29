Netanyahu alleges poll fraud by Arab parties, probe launched

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has escalated claims of election fraud by Arab-led parties, prompting a high-stakes investigation by the Shin Bet amid a deadlocked election and complex government formation efforts.

IMAGE: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to the media at a polling station in Jerusalem on October 27, 2026. Photograph: Jewel Samad/Pool/Reuters

Key Points Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday intensified allegations of election fraud by Arab-led parties, calling it an "earthquake".

The Central Elections Committee chief has asked Shin Bet to investigate suspicions of foreign funding and improper influence in Tuesday's election.

The allegations surface as neither Netanyahu's bloc nor the opposition secured a majority, leaving Arab-led parties in a potentially influential position for government formation.

President Isaac Herzog on Thursday called for a thorough investigation into the allegations, emphasising the integrity of elections while cautioning against casting suspicion on an entire community.

Opposition leaders have backed an investigation but warned against using the allegations for political gain, with some accusing Netanyahu of undermining the election outcome.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday intensified allegations of election fraud by Arab-led parties, describing suspected foreign interference as an 'earthquake', as the top electoral body asked the internal security agency to investigate the matter.

In a social media post, Netanyahu cited Central Elections Committee chief Justice Noam Sohlberg's decision to ask Shin Bet chief David Zini to investigate suspicions of foreign funding and improper influence in Tuesday's election.

Netanyahu's Allegations And Political Fallout

'The Ra'amgate affair is an earthquake. They stole the elections in Israel!' the 77-year-old premier wrote, targeting the Arab-led Ra'am (the United Arab List) and the Joint List alliance.

He alleged that foreign entities had interfered in Tuesday's parliamentary elections and bribed voters in favour of Arab-led parties.

The allegations come amid an inconclusive election in which neither Netanyahu's bloc nor the opposition camp led by former military chief Gadi Eisenkot secured a majority in the Knesset, Israel's Parliament.

According to the latest partial count, Netanyahu's bloc had 53 seats against 48 for Eisenkot's camp, while Arab-led parties were projected to win 19 seats.

At least 61 seats are required for a majority in the 120-member Knesset.

Role Of Arab-Led Parties In Government Formation

The Arab-led parties primarily represent Palestinian citizens of Israel, who account for about a fifth of the country's population.

Ra'am, led by Mansour Abbas, and the Joint List have been projected to hold a potentially influential position in government formation.

Ra'am had previously joined the coalition formed in 2021 under then-prime minister Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid.

That government collapsed in 2022, resulting in another election.

President Herzog Calls For Thorough Probe

Meanwhile, President Isaac Herzog on Thursday called for a thorough investigation into the allegations, while cautioning against casting suspicion on an entire community that had sought to exercise its right to vote.

He said that he had spoken to Sohlberg and Zini and was closely following developments in the investigation.

"The integrity of our elections is a supreme democratic value. The evidence and the allegations must be fully investigated, and those responsible must be arrested and held accountable according to the full extent of the law," Herzog said.

Herzog said he would meet representatives of all Knesset factions after receiving the official results and urged political leaders to consider what was best for the country during consultations on government formation.

Netanyahu's Concerns And Opposition Reactions

Netanyahu has claimed that the alleged interference was aimed at securing a foreign takeover of Israel's parliament, promoting the 'Islamisation of Israel' and ending right-wing rule. He also alleged that such a government could lead to an Israeli military retreat, particularly in the conflict with Iran.

He said no Zionist party should cooperate with Ra'am or the Joint List, alleging that votes had been bought with cash to facilitate a change in the Knesset leadership and the formation of a government that would pose a danger to Israel.

Zionist parties refer to those that support Zionism, a national movement that supports the self-determination of the Jewish people and the establishment and existence of a sovereign Jewish state in Israel.

CEC chief Sohlberg had earlier written to Shin Bet chief Zini, asking him to investigate suspicions of improper influence on the election through funding from foreign entities allegedly acting against Israeli interests.

Sohlberg said he could not attest to the substance of the suspicions but considered a thorough investigation necessary, asking for the findings within a week.

The letter did not identify the countries allegedly involved or provide further details of the suspected interference.

Hebrew media, however, said Netanyahu's Likud party believed Qatar and Turkiye might have been sources of funds allegedly sent to organisations involved in mobilising Arab voters.

Police have dismissed Likud's broader claim that the election was "stolen" by Arab parties, saying there was "no supporting evidence".

Netanyahu had also alleged that Arab-led parties were involved in bribery, threats, violence, multiple voting and other electoral offences. He said Likud was submitting hundreds of testimonies and pieces of evidence to the authorities.

Yair Golan, the chairman of the Democrats Party, accused Netanyahu of using the allegations to undermine the election outcome and delegitimise Arab voters.

He said all genuine suspicions of interference with election integrity should be investigated, but accused Netanyahu's office of having its own links to Qatar. "The most serious betrayal and Qatari involvement occurred in Netanyahu's office," Golan said.

Golan also called for the dismissal of Yonatan Urich, a close associate of Netanyahu who has been accused of promoting Qatari interests while serving the prime minister. Netanyahu's office has faced scrutiny over the allegations.

"The public fired him. We will make sure he vacates the chair," Golan said, referring to Netanyahu.

Other opposition leaders have also backed an investigation into the allegations while warning against their use for political gain.

Eisenkot's bloc and the Arab-led parties together have enough seats to potentially support an alternative government, although opposition leaders remain divided over whether Arab parties should join a coalition or support it from outside.

Eisenkot on Thursday said he was in contact with the relevant authorities and receiving updates on suspicions of foreign interference in the election.

In a social media post, the 66-year-old leader of the Yashar party said Israel must protect the integrity of its elections and thoroughly investigate every complaint, while cautioning against political actors exploiting the situation to influence the timing of the inauguration of the 26th Knesset.