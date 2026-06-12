Bombay High Court Grants Bail To NESCO Employees In Goregaon Concert Drug Overdose Case

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to two NESCO Ltd employees implicated in the tragic drug overdose deaths of two students at a concert in Mumbai's Goregaon, highlighting ongoing concerns about event safety and substance abuse.

Key Points The Bombay High Court granted bail to two NESCO Ltd employees, Sunny Jain and Balkrishna Balram Kurup, in a drug overdose case.

The employees were arrested following the deaths of two students, Shreya Rai and Bismat Bhasin, at a concert in Goregaon.

The deceased allegedly overdosed on MDMA (ecstasy) at the NESCO Exhibition Centre event.

The court rejected the police's plea to stay the bail order for an appeal to the Supreme Court.

The defence argued NESCO had no role in security, which was outsourced, and denied any link to drug procurement or consumption.

The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to two employees of NESCO Ltd, arrested in connection with a case of alleged drug overdose at a concert in the city's Goregaon area in April.

A single bench of Justice Shyam Chandak also directed them to submit a surety of Rs one lakh each, appear before the police station concerned once a month and not tamper with the evidence.

Details Of The Concert Tragedy

Sunny Jain (31), a senior manager for live events, and Balkrishna Balram Kurup (46), vice president (live events and IP) of NESCO Exhibitions, were arrested on April 13 after the death of two students who had gone to the concert at the NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon.

The deceased - Shreya Rai and Bismat Bhasin - were management students and had allegedly overdosed on drugs at the concert.

Investigations suggested that the victims had allegedly consumed MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy), a prohibited substance.

The police sought the HC to stay its bail order for four weeks so that it can appeal in the Supreme Court. Justice Chandak, however, refused to do so.

A detailed order is yet to be made available.

The duo in their bail plea said neither they nor NESCO had any role in the security arrangements and can't be held responsible for the incident.

They further claimed that the security arrangements were handed over to a third party. There is no material linking them to procurement, distribution, or consumption of contraband substances, and no recovery has been made at their instance, they argued.

Consumption or possession of illegal substances was strictly prohibited at the venue, as per entry terms printed on tickets and displayed at the site, the plea stated.