Nepal's Dead Are Laid To Rest

The August 26, 2026 flash flood and mudslides devastated Nepal, leaving homes destroyed, families grieving, and thousands unaccounted for.

Drone views reveal mud-covered villages while survivors search for belongings and mourn loved ones. Relief operations continue as military and police forces airlift survivors, transport victims, and assist communities in the aftermath of the disaster.

Relatives of Prabita Roila, 32, light her funeral pyre at the Suryamati river, Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 30, 2026. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

People look through survivor lists outside the Maithili barrack in Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 30, 2026. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

A woman waits to identify her husband outside a temporary holding centre in Bharatpur, Chitwan, Nepal, August 30, 2026. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

A woman arrives at a mortuary in Kathmandu, August 30, 2026, to identify bodies of victims. Photograph: Dipen Shrestha/Reuters

A police officer stands near identification tags for bodies at the Devghat mass burial site in Chitwan, Nepal, August 30, 2026. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

Police personnel transport a body to the pit at the Devghat mass burial site in Chitwan, Nepal, August 30, 2026. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

A woman inspects a damaged house at Devighat, Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 31, 2026. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

A woman stands outside a damaged house in Devighat, Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 31, 2026. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

A woman climbs out of a window wearing a headlamp after looking for belongings in a mud-filled house in Devighat, Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 29, 2026. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Rescue workers near the tunnel of the Trishuli 3A hydropower project in Rasuwa, Nepal. Photograph: Nepal PM's Office/Handout via Reuters

Rescue workers near the tunnel of the Trishuli 3A hydropower project, Rasuwa, Nepal. Photograph: Nepal PM's Office/Handout via Reuters

Rescue workers near the tunnel of the Trishuli 3A hydropower project, Rasuwa, Nepal, in this handout obtained August 30, 2026. Photograph: Nepal Army/Handout via Reuters

Rescue workers near the tunnel of the Trishuli 3A hydropower project, Rasuwa, Nepal, August 30, 2026. Photograph: Nepal Army/Handout via Reuters

People react after being rescued and airlifted from flood-affected areas at the Maithili barrack, Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 29, 2026. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

Police officers ask people to move to safer places after a sudden rise in the Trishuli river, Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 30, 2026. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

A drone view shows damaged buildings covered in mud next to the Likhu river in Devighat, Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 30, 2026. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

A drone view shows damaged houses covered in mud next to the Likhu Rriver in Devighat, Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 30, 2026. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

A drone view of an uprooted tree and damaged houses in Devighat, Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 31, 2026. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

A drone view of people inspecting a damaged house in Devighat, Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 31, 2026. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Residents try to enter their damaged house in Devighat, Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 30, 2026. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

Sunita Chitrakar, 40, holds up her chickens after rescuing them in Devighat, Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 30, 2026. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

A soldier carries an elderly lady evacuated from flood-affected areas at the Maithili barrack, Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 30, 2026. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

A soldier at the Maithili barrack, August 29, 2026, carries a woman after she was rescued. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

An elderly survivor at the Maithili barrack, August 30, 2026. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Soldiers rescue a man in Rasuwa, Nepal, August 30, 2026. Photograph: Nepal Army/Handout via Reuters

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff