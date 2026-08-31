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Nepal's Dead Are Laid To Rest

By REDIFF NEWS August 31, 2026 11:22 IST 4 Minutes Read
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The August 26, 2026 flash flood and mudslides devastated Nepal, leaving homes destroyed, families grieving, and thousands unaccounted for.

Drone views reveal mud-covered villages while survivors search for belongings and mourn loved ones. Relief operations continue as military and police forces airlift survivors, transport victims, and assist communities in the aftermath of the disaster.

 

Nepal Floods Aftermath

Relatives of Prabita Roila, 32, light her funeral pyre at the Suryamati river, Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 30, 2026. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

 

Nepal Floods Aftermath

People look through survivor lists outside the Maithili barrack in Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 30, 2026. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

Nepal Floods Aftermath

A woman waits to identify her husband outside a temporary holding centre in Bharatpur, Chitwan, Nepal, August 30, 2026. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

 

Nepal Floods Aftermath

A woman arrives at a mortuary in Kathmandu, August 30, 2026, to identify bodies of victims. Photograph: Dipen Shrestha/Reuters

 

Nepal Floods Aftermath

A police officer stands near identification tags for bodies at the Devghat mass burial site in Chitwan, Nepal, August 30, 2026. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

 

Nepal Floods Aftermath

Police personnel transport a body to the pit at the Devghat mass burial site in Chitwan, Nepal, August 30, 2026. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

 

Nepal Floods Aftermath

A woman inspects a damaged house at Devighat, Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 31, 2026. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

Nepal Floods Aftermath

A woman stands outside a damaged house in Devighat, Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 31, 2026. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

Nepal Floods Aftermath

A woman climbs out of a window wearing a headlamp after looking for belongings in a mud-filled house in Devighat, Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 29, 2026. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

Nepal Floods Aftermath

Rescue workers near the tunnel of the Trishuli 3A hydropower project in Rasuwa, Nepal. Photograph: Nepal PM's Office/Handout via Reuters

 

Nepal Floods Aftermath

Rescue workers near the tunnel of the Trishuli 3A hydropower project, Rasuwa, Nepal. Photograph: Nepal PM's Office/Handout via Reuters

 

Nepal Floods Aftermath

Rescue workers near the tunnel of the Trishuli 3A hydropower project, Rasuwa, Nepal, in this handout obtained August 30, 2026. Photograph: Nepal Army/Handout via Reuters

 

Nepal Floods Aftermath

Rescue workers near the tunnel of the Trishuli 3A hydropower project, Rasuwa, Nepal, August 30, 2026. Photograph: Nepal Army/Handout via Reuters

 

Nepal Floods Aftermath

People react after being rescued and airlifted from flood-affected areas at the Maithili barrack, Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 29, 2026. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

 

Nepal Floods Aftermath

Police officers ask people to move to safer places after a sudden rise in the Trishuli river, Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 30, 2026. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

Nepal Floods Aftermath

A drone view shows damaged buildings covered in mud next to the Likhu river in Devighat, Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 30, 2026. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

 

Nepal Floods Aftermath

A drone view shows damaged houses covered in mud next to the Likhu Rriver in Devighat, Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 30, 2026. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

 

Nepal Floods Aftermath

A drone view of an uprooted tree and damaged houses in Devighat, Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 31, 2026. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

Nepal Floods Aftermath

A drone view of people inspecting a damaged house in Devighat, Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 31, 2026. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

Nepal Floods Aftermath

Residents try to enter their damaged house in Devighat, Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 30, 2026. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

 

Nepal Floods Aftermath

Sunita Chitrakar, 40, holds up her chickens after rescuing them in Devighat, Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 30, 2026. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

 

Nepal Floods Aftermath

A soldier carries an elderly lady evacuated from flood-affected areas at the Maithili barrack, Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 30, 2026. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

Nepal Floods Aftermath

A soldier at the Maithili barrack, August 29, 2026, carries a woman after she was rescued. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

 

Nepal Floods Aftermath

An elderly survivor at the Maithili barrack, August 30, 2026. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

Nepal Floods Aftermath

Soldiers rescue a man in Rasuwa, Nepal, August 30, 2026. Photograph: Nepal Army/Handout via Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

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