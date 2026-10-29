Nepali Man Arrested In Lucknow For Fake Indian Passport

A Nepali national has been apprehended at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport for allegedly using a fake Indian passport, raising concerns about identity fraud and international travel security.

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Key Points A Nepali national was arrested on October 28 at Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport in Lucknow.

He was found travelling on an Indian passport allegedly obtained using fabricated documents.

Immigration officials became suspicious when he claimed to be an an Indian national named Dileep Kumar, but a Nepali citizenship certificate and PAN card were found.

The accused admitted to travelling to Dubai in February 2026 with the fake passport and arranging forged documents to avoid online gambling charges in Nepal.

Police seized a fake Indian passport, Nepali identity documents, mobile phones, a laptop, and a smartwatch, with legal proceedings underway.

A Nepali national was arrested at Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport here after he was allegedly found travelling on an Indian passport obtained through fabricated documents, police said on Thursday.

Investigation Details Emerge

The accused was apprehended on October 28 when he arrived in Lucknow on a flight from Dubai, the Lucknow Police Commissionerate said in a statement.

During immigration checks, officials grew suspicious of a passenger who claimed to be an Indian national by the name Dileep Kumar. Upon inspection, they recovered a photocopy of a Nepali citizenship certificate and a Nepali PAN card bearing the name Dinesh Khadka, son of Nar Bahadur Khadka, a resident of Kailali district in Nepal, from his possession, police said.

The accused allegedly obtained an Indian passport using forged identity documents, which showed an address in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh, they said.

The accused told police that he travelled to Dubai in February 2026 using the same passport.

He also admitted that he was booked for online gambling in Nepal, following which he arranged forged documents to obtain an Indian passport, police said.

Following his arrest, a case was registered at Sarojini Nagar police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Section 12(1)(b) of the Passports Act, and Section 22 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

Police said they have seized a fake Indian passport, a photocopy of the Nepali citizenship certificate, a Nepali PAN card, three mobile phones, a laptop and a smartwatch from the accused.

A sub-inspector has been assigned to investigate the case. Further legal proceedings are underway, they said.