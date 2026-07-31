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Nepalese Driver Som Kumar Tamang Dies In Kuwait Drone Attack

By Shirish B Pradhan July 31, 2026 14:35 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A Nepalese national, Som Kumar Tamang, has tragically died in a drone attack in Kuwait, highlighting the escalating regional tensions between Iran and the US.

Key Points

  • A Nepalese national, Som Kumar Tamang, was killed in a drone attack in Kuwait.
  • Tamang, 44, was working as a driver and hailed from Nepal's Terhathu district.
  • The drone attack is attributed to Iran, occurring amidst US military actions against Iran.
  • The Nepalese Embassy in Kuwait is facilitating the repatriation of Tamang's body.
  • Nepalese nationals in Kuwait have been advised to follow security guidelines for their safety.
A Nepalese national, who was killed in a drone attack in Kuwait on Thursday, has been identified as Som Kumar Tamang. The
Nepalese Embassy in Kuwait said Tamang was a resident of Terhathu district of Koshi province and was working as a driver. Tamang, 44, was killed during a drone attack by Iran in Kuwait in the wake of US military action against Iran. Necessary preparations are underway for bringing back the his body to Nepal at the earliest, the embassy said. The embassy also asked all the Nepalese nationals residing in Kuwait to adhere to all the security protocols and guidelines and remain in a secure place.
 
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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