Nepal toll climbs to 1,127; 4,858 missing after one week

As Nepal grapples with the aftermath of devastating flash floods, the death toll has tragically climbed to 1,127, with thousands still missing and extensive search and rescue operations underway across the affected Himalayan regions.

IMAGE: A security personnel stands next to bodies lined up in the pit at a mass burial site for victims of deadly flash floods and mudslides, in Gokarna forest, Kathmandu, Nepal, on September 1, 2026. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

Key Points Nepal's flash flood death toll has tragically risen to 1,127, with ongoing recovery efforts.

Thousands of people remain missing a week after the devastating Himalayan disaster.

Security forces have rescued over 6,500 individuals and deployed nearly 8,000 personnel for operations.

Police are actively identifying bodies and assisting families in locating missing relatives.

The floods, triggered by an ice and rock collapse, severely impacted northern and central Nepal.

The death toll from Nepal's devastating flash floods rose to 1,127 on Wednesday as rescuers are racing to find thousands still missing a week after the Himalayan disaster, police said.

Recovery Efforts Intensify Across Regions

According to the Nepal Police, 348 more dead bodies were recovered from Chitwan, 217 from Nawalparasi East, 190 from Nawalparasi West and 155 from Nuwakot.

Similarly, 66 bodies were recovered from Gorkha, 59 from Dhading, 45 from Rasuwa, and 38 from Tanahu.

Police said postmortem and legal identification procedures had been completed for 1,113 bodies, while 95 had been handed over to relatives.

Details of 911 unidentified bodies have been uploaded to the Nepal Police website to help families identify missing relatives.

Massive Search And Rescue Operations Underway

So far, security forces have rescued 6,541 people from the affected areas while search operations continued for 4,858 missing people, the police said.

Authorities have deployed 7,912 police personnel to flood-hit areas for search and rescue operations, relief distribution and the management of recovered bodies.

Police teams are also moving families from high-risk areas to safer locations, clearing roads blocked by debris and coordinating search, rescue and relief operations with local authorities and residents.

Flash floods, triggered by a collapse or avalanche of ice and rock near the Nepal-Tibet border, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal on August 26.