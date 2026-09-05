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Nepal Rescue Via Zip Line

By REDIFF NEWS September 05, 2026 08:52 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Rescue teams led by the Nepal army continue search operations to locate survivors from the August 26 disaster. 4,873 people remain missing.

 

Nepal Flood Rescue Operation

IMAGE: Rescue workers pull a makeshift zip line carrying people across the Trishuli river from Koloni after landslides and mudslides damaged bridges, leaving people stranded in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal6. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

Nepal Flood Rescue Operation

IMAGE: People hold onto a cage on a makeshift zip line as they cross the Trishuli river from Koloni in Nuwakot district, Nepal. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

 

Nepal Flood Rescue Operation

IMAGE: People inside a cage on a makeshift zip line as they cross the Trishuli river from Koloni. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

 

Nepal Flood Rescue Operation

IMAGE: People hold onto a cage on a makeshift zip line as they cross the Trishuli river from Koloni. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

 

Nepal Flood Rescue Operation

IMAGE: Rescue workers build a makeshift zip line to cross the Trishuli river, here and below. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

 

Nepal Flood Rescue Operation

Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

 

Nepal Flood Rescue Operation

IMAGE: People queue to ride on a cage on a makeshift zip line. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

 

Nepal Flood Rescue Operation

IMAGE: A man carries a girl next to damaged buildings in Nuwakot district. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

 

Nepal Flood Rescue Operation

IMAGE: Family members perform rituals for brothers Kedar Prasad Acharya and Madhusudan Acharya, who went missing after the devastating flash floods in Betrawati. Their bodies remain untraced. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Nepal Flood Rescue Operation

IMAGE: The wife of Bishi Pandey, who lost his life in the deadly flash floods, mourns during his cremation ritual using an effigy as his body remains missing on the premises of the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

Nepal Flood Rescue Operation

IMAGE: People react in front of a wall displaying photographs of missing people outside the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

 

Nepal Flood Rescue Operation

IMAGE: Rescue teams work to enter the tunnel at the Upper Trishuli 3A Hydropower Station as they search for survivors and retrieve bodies in Rasuwa, Nepal. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

 

Nepal Flood Rescue Operation

IMAGE: People travel past damaged buildings in Nuwakot district, Nepal,. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

Nepal Flood Rescue Operation

IMAGE: A drone view of the devastation in the Devighat area, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Nepal Flood Rescue Operation

 Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Nepal Flood Rescue Operation

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Nepal Flood Rescue Operation

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Nepal Flood Rescue Operation

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Nepal Flood Rescue Operation

IMAGE: An aerial view shows the Kerung (Gyirong)-Rasuwa border, a vital trade and travel crossing between China and Nepal, as rescue team woks on the Chinese side, as seen from Rasuwa, Nepal, September 3, 2026. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

 

Nepal Flood Rescue Operation

IMAGE: A broken bridge, next to the Trishuli river, following the deadly flash floods and mudslides, in Nuwakot district. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

 

Nepal Flood Rescue Operation

IMAGE: An aerial view shows houses standing amid debris at Syafru in Rasuwa, Nepal. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

 

Nepal Flood Rescue Operation

IMAGE: A drone view of the devastation in the Devighat area. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Nepal Flood Rescue Operation

IMAGE: An aerial view shows vehicles lying amid debris at Timure Bazar in Rasuwa. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

 

Nepal Flood Rescue Operation

IMAGE: A view of the portraits of the missing people kept by bereaved devotees at a monastery in Trishuli, Nuwakot. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Nepal Flood Rescue Operation

IMAGE: Rescue workers conduct search and rescue operations at the core disaster-hit area at Gyirong port in Shigatse, Tibet. Photograph: cnsphoto/Reuters

 

Nepal Flood Rescue Operation

IMAGE: Employees of the State Grid Corporation of China repair power lines at Gyirong port in Shigatse, Tibet. Photograph: cnsphoto/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

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