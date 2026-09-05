Nepal Rescue Via Zip Line

Rescue teams led by the Nepal army continue search operations to locate survivors from the August 26 disaster. 4,873 people remain missing.
IMAGE: Rescue workers pull a makeshift zip line carrying people across the Trishuli river from Koloni after landslides and mudslides damaged bridges, leaving people stranded in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal6. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
IMAGE: People hold onto a cage on a makeshift zip line as they cross the Trishuli river from Koloni in Nuwakot district, Nepal. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters
IMAGE: People inside a cage on a makeshift zip line as they cross the Trishuli river from Koloni. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters
IMAGE: People hold onto a cage on a makeshift zip line as they cross the Trishuli river from Koloni. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters
IMAGE: Rescue workers build a makeshift zip line to cross the Trishuli river, here and below. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters
Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters
IMAGE: People queue to ride on a cage on a makeshift zip line. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters
IMAGE: A man carries a girl next to damaged buildings in Nuwakot district. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters
IMAGE: Family members perform rituals for brothers Kedar Prasad Acharya and Madhusudan Acharya, who went missing after the devastating flash floods in Betrawati. Their bodies remain untraced. Photograph: ANI Video Grab
IMAGE: The wife of Bishi Pandey, who lost his life in the deadly flash floods, mourns during his cremation ritual using an effigy as his body remains missing on the premises of the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
IMAGE: People react in front of a wall displaying photographs of missing people outside the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters
IMAGE: Rescue teams work to enter the tunnel at the Upper Trishuli 3A Hydropower Station as they search for survivors and retrieve bodies in Rasuwa, Nepal. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters
IMAGE: People travel past damaged buildings in Nuwakot district, Nepal,. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters
IMAGE: A drone view of the devastation in the Devighat area, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab
Photograph: ANI Video Grab
Photograph: ANI Video Grab
Photograph: ANI Video Grab
Photograph: ANI Video Grab
IMAGE: An aerial view shows the Kerung (Gyirong)-Rasuwa border, a vital trade and travel crossing between China and Nepal, as rescue team woks on the Chinese side, as seen from Rasuwa, Nepal, September 3, 2026. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters
IMAGE: A broken bridge, next to the Trishuli river, following the deadly flash floods and mudslides, in Nuwakot district. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters
IMAGE: An aerial view shows houses standing amid debris at Syafru in Rasuwa, Nepal. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters
IMAGE: A drone view of the devastation in the Devighat area. Photograph: ANI Video Grab
IMAGE: An aerial view shows vehicles lying amid debris at Timure Bazar in Rasuwa. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters
IMAGE: A view of the portraits of the missing people kept by bereaved devotees at a monastery in Trishuli, Nuwakot. Photograph: ANI Video Grab
IMAGE: Rescue workers conduct search and rescue operations at the core disaster-hit area at Gyirong port in Shigatse, Tibet. Photograph: cnsphoto/Reuters
IMAGE: Employees of the State Grid Corporation of China repair power lines at Gyirong port in Shigatse, Tibet. Photograph: cnsphoto/Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff