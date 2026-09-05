Nepal Rescue Via Zip Line

Rescue teams led by the Nepal army continue search operations to locate survivors from the August 26 disaster. 4,873 people remain missing.

IMAGE: Rescue workers pull a makeshift zip line carrying people across the Trishuli river from Koloni after landslides and mudslides damaged bridges, leaving people stranded in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal6. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: People hold onto a cage on a makeshift zip line as they cross the Trishuli river from Koloni in Nuwakot district, Nepal. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

IMAGE: People inside a cage on a makeshift zip line as they cross the Trishuli river from Koloni. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

IMAGE: People hold onto a cage on a makeshift zip line as they cross the Trishuli river from Koloni. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescue workers build a makeshift zip line to cross the Trishuli river, here and below. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

IMAGE: People queue to ride on a cage on a makeshift zip line. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

IMAGE: A man carries a girl next to damaged buildings in Nuwakot district. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

IMAGE: Family members perform rituals for brothers Kedar Prasad Acharya and Madhusudan Acharya, who went missing after the devastating flash floods in Betrawati. Their bodies remain untraced. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: The wife of Bishi Pandey, who lost his life in the deadly flash floods, mourns during his cremation ritual using an effigy as his body remains missing on the premises of the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: People react in front of a wall displaying photographs of missing people outside the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescue teams work to enter the tunnel at the Upper Trishuli 3A Hydropower Station as they search for survivors and retrieve bodies in Rasuwa, Nepal. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters