Nepal rains push Narayani-Gandak into spate, UP villages on alert

The surge in Nepal's Trishuli river is flowing downstream through the Narayani and entering the Gandak, leading to a sharp increase in water discharge from the Valmikinagar Gandak barrage.

IMAGE: Floodwaters from the Ganga River submerge the riverbank and approach urban areas, with a bridge visible in the background and benches partially underwater, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, August 30, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

The rising water level in the Narayani-Gandak river following heavy rainfall in Nepal has increased the flood threat in villages along the river in Maharajganj district, officials said on Sunday.

Key Points The surge in Nepal's Trishuli river is flowing downstream through the Narayani and entering the Gandak, leading to a sharp increase in water discharge from the Valmikinagar Gandak barrage.

The mounting flow has increased pressure on the riverbanks, with the Narayani-Gandak flowing in spate near Pathalhawa and Telphal in the Nichlaul tehsil.

Officials are closely monitoring the level in the river and other water bodies in the affected areas.

The surge in Nepal's Trishuli river is flowing downstream through the Narayani and entering the Gandak, leading to a sharp increase in water discharge from the Valmikinagar Gandak barrage.

The barrage recorded a discharge of 99,800 cusecs at 6 pm on Saturday, which rose to 1,25,000 cusecs by 10 am on Sunday. The discharge further increased to 1,47,500 cusecs by 1 pm, officials said.

The mounting flow has increased pressure on the riverbanks, with the Narayani-Gandak flowing in spate near Pathalhawa and Telphal in the Nichlaul tehsil.

Residents of villages along the river have expressed concern over the rapidly rising water level. The Rohua drain in the Sohgibarwa area has also overflowed, with water pressure increasing towards the Bhothaha hamlet.

This has heightened the risk of flooding in low-lying areas.

The district administration has sounded an alert and put relief and rescue teams on standby.

Officials are closely monitoring the level in the river and other water bodies in the affected areas.

Nichlaul Sub-Divisional Magistrate Siddharth Gupta said that the administration was keeping a watch on the situation and action would be taken based on changes in the water level.

Gupta said that the Valmikinagar Gandak barrage has a discharge capacity of around 4.30 lakh cusecs, while the current discharge is about 1.50 lakh cusecs.

He said there was no need for concern at present.

"The discharge level has increased due to heavy rainfall in Nepal. The administration is closely monitoring the situation," Gupta said.

Recently, Nepal was struck by flash floods, leaving a trail of destruction across northern and central Nepal.

The disaster on August 26 left survivors picking their way through mud and debris, relatives searching for missing loved ones outside hospitals, and rescue teams racing against time to reach those stranded in the flood-hit areas.

The death toll crossed 700 on Sunday, while around 2,500 people are still missing.