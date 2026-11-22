Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah's crucial two-day visit to India aims to significantly enhance bilateral cooperation in energy, economy, and cross-border connectivity, marking a pivotal moment for regional development.

IMAGE: Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah is being seen off by Energy Minister Biraj Bhakta Shrestha, Home Affairs Minister Sudhan Gurung and Member of Parliament and spokesperson of Rastriya Swatantra Party Jagdish Kharel, as he departs for New Delhi on a two-day State visit to India, in Kathmandu, November 22, 2026. Photograph: @PM_nepal_ X/ANI Photo

Key Points Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah is on a two-day official bilateral visit to India, his first since taking office in March.

Discussions during the visit are expected to focus on energy and economic cooperation, cross-border connectivity, and infrastructure development.

Shah will meet with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with several MoUs on education, health, and agriculture anticipated.

The visit aims to attract greater investment to Nepal and strengthen the long-standing historical, cultural, and economic ties between the two nations.

Energy cooperation, including electricity trade and transmission infrastructure, has emerged as a key pillar of India-Nepal relations.

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah embarked on a two-day visit to India on Sunday, with discussions on energy and economic cooperation, cross-border connectivity and infrastructure development expected to figure prominently during his meetings with the country's top leadership.

Nepal PM's First Bilateral Foreign Visit

This is Shah's first official bilateral foreign visit since taking office in March. He travelled to the US in September to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

The 36-year-old leader, popularly known as 'Balen', is visiting India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is travelling on a regular commercial flight operated by Nepal Airlines.

Shah is leading a 34-member delegation that includes his Chief Advisor Kumar Byanjankar, Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle and Minister for Foreign Affairs Shisir Khanal. A separate business delegation is also visiting India along with the prime minister's delegation.

During the visit, Shah will call on President Droupadi Murmu and hold delegation-level talks with Modi. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will also pay a courtesy call on the Nepalese prime minister, Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai had said ahead of the visit.

Key Discussions And Agreements Expected

The discussions are expected to cover the entire gamut of bilateral relations, with particular emphasis on expansion of connectivity between the two countries, expanding economic cooperation in trade, transit, energy and investment, besides developing infrastructure.

According to Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides will also discuss the inauguration of various energy cooperation projects and the laying of foundation stones for new projects.

Several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) covering education, health, agriculture, space, disaster management and human resource development are also expected to be exchanged during the visit, the ministry said.

Shah is also scheduled to address a Nepal-India Business Forum and interact with Indian business leaders as part of efforts to attract greater investment to the Himalayan nation.

Strengthening Energy And Economic Ties

Energy cooperation and cross-border connectivity have emerged as key pillars of India-Nepal relations. The two neighbours have been expanding electricity trade, with Nepal exporting surplus hydropower to India and exploring greater access to the Indian power market.

Cooperation in transmission infrastructure and cross-border energy projects has also gained momentum in recent years.

The two countries share an open border and deep-rooted historical, cultural and economic ties. India remains Nepal's major trading partner and a key transit route for its international trade, making connectivity, trade facilitation and infrastructure development important components of their bilateral engagement.

Historical Context Of India-Nepal Relations

Shah had received an invitation from Modi to visit India when the government led by the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) leader was formed in March, around six months after the youth-led Gen Z protest toppled the K P Sharma Oli government in September last year.

It has been a longstanding diplomatic practice for newly elected Nepali prime ministers to choose India for their first official bilateral foreign visit, reflecting the importance of ties with the southern neighbour.

However, the convention is not binding. Oli had departed from the tradition in 2024 by choosing China for his first foreign visit.

Opposition's Call For National Interest Focus

Ahead of Shah's visit, Nepal's main opposition, the Nepali Congress, urged the government to place national interests at the centre of its engagement with India.

In a statement on Saturday, the party's senior vice-president Bishwa Prakash Sharma said the visit should serve Nepal's best interests while further strengthening relations between the two countries.

The visit should focus on implementing commitments made in the past, resolving outstanding issues and laying the groundwork for long-term cooperation based on mutual benefit, he said.

Shah is scheduled to return to Nepal on November 23.