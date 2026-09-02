Home  » News » Nepal: One Week On, Bodies Still Being Recovered

Nepal: One Week On, Bodies Still Being Recovered

By REDIFF NEWS September 02, 2026 09:15 IST 3 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

One week ago, on August 26, 2026, deadly flash floods and mudslides devasted Nepal.

Powerful floodwaters and landslides tore through river towns, leaving behind widespread destruction and grief.

Rescue efforts across the affected districts continue even as hopes fade of finding survivors.

CAUTION! Viewer discretion advised.

Key Points

  • Flash floods and mudslides devastated settlements along the Trishuli river, damaging homes, vehicles, schools and critical infrastructure across Nepal.
  • Army personnel, police and rescue teams continued searching for missing people while clearing debris and recovering victims from rivers.
  • Families mourned loved ones during cremations as hospitals displayed photographs of missing residents, highlighting the disaster's human toll.
 

Rescuers recover a victim

IMAGE: Rescuers prepare to lift the body of a flood victim from the roof of a damaged house in Betrawati Bazaar. Photograph: Reuters

 

Grief follows rescue effort in Chitwan

Army recovers a body

IMAGE: Nepalese army personnel recover a body washed away by the flash floods along the Narayani river in Chitwan. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

 

Father mourns his son

IMAGE: Krishna Khadka bows beside the body of his 21-year-old son Aayush Khadka before cremation in Chitwan. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

Mass burial preparations

IMAGE: Police officers transport a body to the mass burial site for victims at Devghat in Chitwan. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

Mass burial site

IMAGE: Police officers cover the burial pit at Devghat for victims. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

Cremation of Nakul Sharma

IMAGE: Family members gather during the cremation of Nakul Sharma, 36, who died in the deadly flash floods, at the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, here and below. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

 

Relatives mourn at cremation

Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

 

Mother reacts to missing notices

IMAGE: A woman whose son is missing looks at photographs of missing people displayed outside the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu. Photograph: Monika Malla/Reuters

 

Flood survivor leaves hospital

IMAGE: Flood survivor Bal Bahadur Gharti walks with his wife Uma Gharti outside the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital. Photograph: Monika Malla/Reuters

 

River towns buried in mud at Betrawati Bazaar

Damaged buildings in Betrawati Bazaar

IMAGE: Damaged buildings near the Trishuli river in Betrawati Bazaar, Rasuwa district. Photograph: Reuters

 

Mud-covered school bus

IMAGE: A school bus lies overturned and buried in mud near the Trishuli river. Photograph: Reuters

 

Vehicle buried in mud

IMAGE: A vehicle and nearby buildings buried in mud. Photograph: Reuters

 

Mud-covered buildings

IMAGE: Buildings near the Trishuli river covered in mud. Photograph: Reuters

 

Residents inspect damage

IMAGE: Residents walk past mud-covered buildings. Photograph: Reuters

 

Flood-damaged buildings

IMAGE: Flood-damaged buildings remain coated in thick mud. Photograph: Reuters

 

Survivors face an altered landscape in Nuwakot district

Excavator clearing debris

IMAGE: An excavator clears a muddy path in Trishuli, Nuwakot district. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

Green miracle house

IMAGE: The 'green miracle house', which remained standing after the flash floods and a mudslide in Trishuli. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

Search continues in devastated districts in Rasuwa district

Army search operation

IMAGE: Nepalese soldiers conduct search and rescue operations outside a tunnel near hydropower project sites in Rasuwa district, here and below. Photograph: Nepal Army/Handout/Reuters

 

Rescue near hydropower site

Photograph: Nepal Army/Handout/Reuters

 

Remembrance in Tibet

Memorial service in Tibet

IMAGE: Rescue workers at a memorial service for victims of the August 26 disaster in Gyirong county, Shigatse, Tibet. Photograph: cnsphoto/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

More News Coverage

NepalChitwanDevghatKathmanduTribhuvan University Teaching Hospital

More From Rediff

World Letter Writing Day: 8 Letters, 8 Special Stories

World Letter Writing Day: 8 Letters, 8 Special Stories
And You Call This A Security Check?

And You Call This A Security Check?
'China Has Built 30,000 High-Risk Dams'

'China Has Built 30,000 High-Risk Dams'

Related Stories

One Body, 3 Families: Heartbreaking Search For Missing Relatives

One Body, 3 Families: Heartbreaking Search For Missing Relatives

Quick Links

ArmyNuwakotTrishuliNarayaniAayush

Web Stories

World Letter Writing Day: 8 Letters, 8 Special Stories

World Letter Writing Day: 8 Letters, 8 Special Stories
Realme C100i: All You Need To Know

Realme C100i: All You Need To Know
10 Timeless Princess Diana Looks

10 Timeless Princess Diana Looks