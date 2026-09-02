Nepal: One Week On, Bodies Still Being Recovered

One week ago, on August 26, 2026, deadly flash floods and mudslides devasted Nepal.

Powerful floodwaters and landslides tore through river towns, leaving behind widespread destruction and grief.

Rescue efforts across the affected districts continue even as hopes fade of finding survivors.

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Key Points Flash floods and mudslides devastated settlements along the Trishuli river, damaging homes, vehicles, schools and critical infrastructure across Nepal.

Army personnel, police and rescue teams continued searching for missing people while clearing debris and recovering victims from rivers.

Families mourned loved ones during cremations as hospitals displayed photographs of missing residents, highlighting the disaster's human toll.

IMAGE: Rescuers prepare to lift the body of a flood victim from the roof of a damaged house in Betrawati Bazaar. Photograph: Reuters

Grief follows rescue effort in Chitwan

IMAGE: Nepalese army personnel recover a body washed away by the flash floods along the Narayani river in Chitwan. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

IMAGE: Krishna Khadka bows beside the body of his 21-year-old son Aayush Khadka before cremation in Chitwan. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Police officers transport a body to the mass burial site for victims at Devghat in Chitwan. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Police officers cover the burial pit at Devghat for victims. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Family members gather during the cremation of Nakul Sharma, 36, who died in the deadly flash floods, at the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, here and below. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman whose son is missing looks at photographs of missing people displayed outside the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu. Photograph: Monika Malla/Reuters

IMAGE: Flood survivor Bal Bahadur Gharti walks with his wife Uma Gharti outside the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital. Photograph: Monika Malla/Reuters

River towns buried in mud at Betrawati Bazaar

IMAGE: Damaged buildings near the Trishuli river in Betrawati Bazaar, Rasuwa district. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: A school bus lies overturned and buried in mud near the Trishuli river. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: A vehicle and nearby buildings buried in mud. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Buildings near the Trishuli river covered in mud. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Residents walk past mud-covered buildings. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Flood-damaged buildings remain coated in thick mud. Photograph: Reuters

Survivors face an altered landscape in Nuwakot district

IMAGE: An excavator clears a muddy path in Trishuli, Nuwakot district. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: The 'green miracle house', which remained standing after the flash floods and a mudslide in Trishuli. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Search continues in devastated districts in Rasuwa district

IMAGE: Nepalese soldiers conduct search and rescue operations outside a tunnel near hydropower project sites in Rasuwa district, here and below. Photograph: Nepal Army/Handout/Reuters

Photograph: Nepal Army/Handout/Reuters

Remembrance in Tibet

IMAGE: Rescue workers at a memorial service for victims of the August 26 disaster in Gyirong county, Shigatse, Tibet. Photograph: cnsphoto/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff