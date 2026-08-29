Nepal: New Lake Raises Fresh Flood Fears

This might lead to a further outburst, flooding downstream if left unchecked.

IMAGE: A combination of satellite images shows the glacier before (here) and after it collapsed (below), which, according to an expert, may have triggered flash floods and a mudslide, in Langtang, Nepal, August 24, 2026 and August 26, 2026. Photograph: EUROPEAN UNION/COPERNICUS SENTINEL-2 and USGS/Landsat 9/Handout/Reuters

Key Points Satellite images captured a newly formed 20.25-hectare lake at the source of the Nepal-Tibet ice-rock avalanche.

Suhora Technologies warned that continued meltwater accumulation could trigger another outburst flood downstream.

Betrawati's commercial core was buried under mud, boulders and debris, with bridges, power lines and substations damaged.

High-resolution satellite imagery is helping responders assess building-level damage where ground access remains cut off.

New Lake Raises Alarm

Two days after the Himalayan glacier collapse sent a wall of water, mud and rock hurtling through border towns and valleys in Nepal and China's Tibet region, Noida-based space-data analytics and intelligence firm Suhora Technologies said it had identified a newly formed lake at the source of the ice-rock avalanche, which triggered the Bhote Koshi-Trishuli flood.

This might lead to a further outburst, flooding downstream if left unchecked, the firm warned.

Captured via high-resolution optical imagery (70 cm resolution) on Thursday, the new lake now spans approximately 20.25 hectares at the point of origin in the high-altitude Lhende Khola region.

IMAGE: A satellite image after the glacier collapsed. Photograph: EUROPEAN UNION/COPERNICUS SENTINEL-2 and USGS/Landsat 9/Handout/Reuters

Satellite Images Reveal Damage

It was on Wednesday that an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border unleashed a massive surge of ice, rock, and debris into the Bhote Koshi river system, racing downstream into the Trishuli and tearing through Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts, including Betrawati.

'Following Suhora's initial assessment of the Betrawati damage, the company has identified a newly formed lake at the source of the ice-rock avalanche that triggered the Bhote Koshi-Trishuli flood,' it said.

IMAGE: A combination of satellite images shows buildings and roads before (here) and after flash floods and a mudslide (below), in Timure, Nepal, July 1, 2026, and August 28, 2026. Photograph: Vantor/Handout/Reuters

Betrawati Buried Under Debris

According to Suhora's analysis, this newly formed water body is a critical development to monitor -- a lake at the source of an avalanche/debris-flow event can indicate ongoing meltwater accumulation and raises the possibility of further outburst flooding downstream if left unchecked.

The initial assessment by the firm, through high-resolution satellite images of the area it captured and analysed, showed Betrawati's commercial core buried under mud, boulders, and debris.

'Bridges have washed out, cutting off ground access to the area, and power lines and substations have been damaged, disrupting communications,' the company said.

This is one of the first independent looks at building-level impact.

The first-look assessment is based on Suhora's own analysis, identifying structures showing signs of damage for supposedly further review.

It is an initial observation, not a final damage assessment -- validation will continue as more data comes in.

IMAGE: A satellite images shows buildings and roads after flash floods and a mudslide. Photograph: Vantor/Handout/Reuters

Outburst Flood Risk Grows

With ground access severely disrupted, satellite imagery gives responders a verified view of the damage without having to physically reach the site first -- helping prioritise where relief and recovery efforts are needed most.

Suhora Technologies is an Indian company pioneering dual-use space-based intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) solutions.

By fusing cutting-edge satellite imagery with advanced artificial intelligence-driven analytics, Suhora transforms near real-time Earth Observation (EO) data into mission-ready intelligence.

Its platforms empower defence forces with tactical situational awareness, support disaster agencies in rapid response, and enable commercial sectors to optimise operations and manage risks.

Founded in 2018 by Chief Executive Officer Krishanu Acharya, Chief Operating Officer Amit Kumar and Chief Technology Officer Rupesh Kumar, Suhora is building India's full-stack ISR backbone for both national security and global challenges.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff