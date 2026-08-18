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Nepal Honours General Dhiraj Seth

By REDIFF NEWS August 18, 2026 12:17 IST 1 Minute Read
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General Dhiraj Seth, Chief of the Army Staff, who is on an official visit to Nepal, was conferred the honorary rank of General of the Nepali Army by Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel at an investiture ceremony in Kathmandu on Monday, August 17.

The honour was bestowed upon General Seth in keeping with the unique tradition shared between the Indian and Nepali armies.

 

General Dhiraj Seth

IMAGE: General Dhiraj Seth receives the honorary rank of General of the Nepali Army from Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel, here and below. Photograph: @NepaliArmyHQ X/ANI Photo

 

General Dhiraj Seth

Photograph: @NepaliArmyHQ X/ANI Photo

 

General Dhiraj Seth

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

General Dhiraj Seth

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

General Dhiraj Seth

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

General Dhiraj Seth

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

General Dhiraj Seth

IMAGE: President Ram Chandra Paudel, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

General Dhiraj Seth

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

General Dhiraj Seth

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

General Dhiraj Seth

IMAGE: General Seth being congratulated by Nepal officials after he receives the honorary rank of General of the Nepali Army. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

General Dhiraj Seth

IMAGE: General Seth interacts with Nepal officials after the ceremony. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

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NepalDhiraj SethRam Chandra PaudelKathmanduCOAS Seth

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