Nepal floods revive Uttarakhand's Rishiganga, Dharali horrors

More than 200 local residents and workers lost their lives in the 2021 Rishiganga disaster, which also caused massive damage to homes, agricultural fields and public infrastructure.

IMAGE: An aerial view of the massive mudslide in Dharali and Harsil following a cloudburst, in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, August 11, 2025. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

The devastating floods in Nepal have brought back memories of two major disasters in Uttarakhand in recent years, the Rishiganga tragedy of February 2021 and the Dharali disaster of August 2025, which caused extensive loss of life and property and left thousands struggling to rebuild their lives.

Key Points In 2021, the flood first engulfed and swept away the hydroelectric project situated at the mouth of the Rishiganga before merging with the Dhauliganga River and wreaking havoc in Tapovan.

It destroyed a significant portion of the NTPC hydroelectric project within minutes.

The 2025 disaster swallowed almost everything that defined Dharali. Hotels, homestays, houses, shops, apple orchards and people's livelihoods were buried under 50 to 60 feet of debris.

Those who witnessed the destruction in the Reni-Tapovan area on February 7, 2021, recall that the weather that morning was much like the recent situation in Nepal -- clear and sunny.

A sudden surge of glacial debris comprising soil, stones and water originating from the Rauthigad stream in the upper reaches of the Rishiganga River, temporarily blocked its flow.

The rushing debris and water subsequently transformed into a catastrophic flood, becoming a harbinger of death and destruction for the valley below.

The flood first engulfed and swept away the hydroelectric project situated at the mouth of the Rishiganga before merging with the Dhauliganga River and wreaking havoc in Tapovan. It destroyed a significant portion of the NTPC hydroelectric project within minutes.

OP Dobhal, a social activist who was present in Tapovan when the tragedy struck, told PTI that even five years later, the wounds of the disaster have not healed and people still shudder at the memory of that morning.

More than 200 local residents and workers lost their lives in the disaster, which also caused massive damage to homes, agricultural fields and public infrastructure.

Bridges and access roads connecting several villages, including Bhangyul village opposite Tapovan, were washed away by the floodwaters. Even after five years, the situation remains unchanged in several places.

The bridge on the pedestrian route between Vishnuprayag and Joshimath is yet to be rebuilt, while riverbank erosion caused by floods between Vishnuprayag and Marwani has further aggravated land subsidence in Joshimath.

The memories of the disaster that struck Dharali last August are equally vivid.

Every morning, 68-year-old retired tehsildar Chakradhar Semwal sits outside his home in Mukhba village and gazes across the Bhagirathi River at Dharali.

Today, the scene appears calm. The river flows at its normal pace and pilgrims continue to make their way towards Gangotri. But for Semwal, the serenity cannot erase the terrifying scene that unfolded before his eyes exactly a year ago.

On August 5, 2025, Semwal was sitting at the same spot when his attention was drawn to the rain-fed Khirgad river. He saw massive quantities of water, huge boulders and debris rushing downstream from the tributary of the Bhagirathi.

Within moments, the debris-laden torrent engulfed Dharali, transforming the town -- once counted among Uttarakhand's most beautiful Himalayan settlements -- into a mountain of rubble.

"I realised something terrible was about to happen, but I never imagined the devastation would be on such a massive scale," Semwal recalled.

As the flood intensified, Semwal began blowing his whistle and shouting warnings to people across the river, urging them to flee immediately and move to higher ground.

He also recorded the terrifying scene on his mobile phone. The video showing the debris-and boulder-filled torrent surging towards Dharali quickly went viral across the country and the world.

"I am sitting in the same spot today where I sat a year ago," Semwal said. "I still do not have the words to describe what I witnessed. It was the most terrifying scene of my life."

The disaster swallowed almost everything that defined Dharali. Hotels, homestays, houses, shops, apple orchards and people's livelihoods were buried under 50 to 60 feet of debris.

The sacred Kalp Kedar temple, a symbol of the town's spiritual heritage, was also buried.

Renowned scientist Piyush Rautela said Uttarakhand needed to move beyond a reactive approach to disasters.

"By implementing a proactive and visionary action plan that integrates scientific perspectives, effective policies, and traditional knowledge, we can steer the state away from a state of perpetual insecurity and towards a future that is truly and sustainably resilient to disasters," he said.

Eminent environmentalist and Padma Bhushan awardee Chandi Prasad Bhatt (93), also stressed the need for collective efforts to conserve the Himalayas, drawing lessons from the floods in Nepal.

He advocated the formation of a 'Himalayan Development Commission', chaired by the Prime Minister, as recommended two decades ago by the MS Swaminathan Committee for the conservation and development of the Himalayas at the national level.

Bhatt said disturbances in the Himalayas affect the entire country because the rivers originating there sustain not only the mountain regions but the nation as a whole.

"The Himalayas are among the most sensitive mountain ranges in the world. Climate change has further heightened the vulnerability of the high Himalayas. Therefore, their conservation must be our priority," he said.

Bhatt also called upon the heads of state of Himalayan nations to come together on a single platform, initiate the creation of a joint forum and make collective efforts to mitigate the damage caused by such events.

He suggested that China, Nepal, Bhutan and India establish a common platform to work towards preventing such disasters.