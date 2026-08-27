Nepal floods: Over 130 Indians including Kailash Manasarovar pilgrims untraceable

Devastating flash floods in Nepal have left over 130 Indian nationals missing and scores stranded.

IMAGE: Mud covers houses following a flash flood at Trishuli in Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 26, 2026. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

Key Points Over 130 Indian nationals, including 59 Kailash Manasarovar Yatra pilgrims, are missing or stranded in Nepal due to severe flash floods.

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu and several Indian states, including Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, Odisha, and Sikkim, have activated helplines for affected citizens and their families.

Communication links in Nepal's flood-affected central districts are severely disrupted, making it difficult to ascertain the exact whereabouts of missing individuals.

Specific groups, such as 37 tourists from Tamil Nadu and members of the Isha Foundation, are among those whose whereabouts are yet to be confirmed.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait from Uttar Pradesh is also among those stranded in Pokhara, highlighting the widespread impact on travellers.

Over 130 Indians, including many pilgrims on Mansarovar Yatra, were missing and scores of others were stranded in Nepal after flash floods swept through its central districts, unleashing devastation and cutting off affected areas, according to officials in the neighbouring country.

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu and several states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh and Odisha, have launched helplines for the affected Indians and their kin.

At least 59 of the Indians were pilgrims for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, Samrat Tours and Travel agency said.

Details regarding the affected Indian nationals remain sparse as the severe flooding in Nepal has disrupted communication links.

State-wise Assistance and Helplines

Tamil Nadu

The whereabouts of 37 of the 57 tourists from Tamil Nadu are yet to be ascertained, while 20 others have been accounted for, state officials said.

The tourists were reportedly on their way to a temple in the Himalayas.

Isha Foundation, a non-profit organisation based in Coimbatore, claimed 77 of its members who were at an immigration centre were missing.

"There has been no official information on the whereabouts of any of the people who were at the immigration office," said its founder Sadhguru, adding that 495 people have returned safely.

The Nepal government later said the entire staff of that particular immigration centre are out of contact.

Uttar Pradesh

Several people from Uttar Pradesh were believed to be stranded in the neighbouring country.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who had gone to Nepal via road with his associates, was stuck in Pokhara.

"We will reach Kathmandu tomorrow by flight and from there by flight to Delhi because of this situation and leave behind our vehicles as it won't be possible to travel by road," the Bhartiya Kisan Union leader said in a video message.

The Relief Commissioner's Office has issued an advisory for Uttar Pradesh residents affected by the floods in Nepal, urging their relatives to immediately contact the state helpline number 1070 if anyone from the state is stranded in Nepal or requires any assistance.

Maharashtra

Seven tourists from Maharashtra are stuck in Nepal amid flash floods, with latest reports claiming that four of them are safe, officials said.

Efforts are underway to reach out to the other three, they said on Wednesday night. An official told PTI that state disaster management authorities have established communication with four of the tourists, including two each from Mumbai and Pune.

He said the authorities are preparing a list of people from the state who could be stranded in Nepal due to the floods.

The CMO said a 24-hour control room has been set up at the Mantralaya, which can be reached on the toll-free helpline 1070 or +91-9321587143. Citizens can also send email to controlroom@maharashtra.gov.in.

Keralam

A team of 36 people touring Nepal was safe and away from the areas affected by the devastating flash floods, state officials said.

Keralam has opened a helpdesk through state-run NORKA-Roots to provide emergency assistance to people from the state affected by the flash floods in Nepal. NORKA Roots is the field agency for the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs under the state government.

People seeking assistance can contact the Norka Global Contact Centre at 18004253939 (toll-free) or give a missed call from abroad at +91-8802012345, the statement said.

The CMO urged families unable to contact Malayalis travelling in Nepal to inform the Chief Minister's Office at 9447111844 or 9747132147.

Sikkim

The Sikkim government set up a helpline to assist residents whose family members or relatives may be stranded or affected by flash floods in Nepal "People in Sikkim who have family members or relatives currently in Nepal and affected by the floods are requested to contact the helpline (03592-201145, 03592-202461 and 03592-202256) with relevant details," the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) said.

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu issued emergency numbers for assistance and information related to Indian nationals that have been affected by the flash floods. In a post on X, it said people can contact +977 985 131 6807 or +977 970 910 7500.

Odisha

The Odisha government has set up a control room in New Delhi and issued helpline numbers to assist people from the state who may be stranded or in distress due to the devastating flash flood in Nepal, officials said.

The helpline numbers are +91-7428135044, +91-8527580245 and 011-23012807, a government statement said. Pritish Panda, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at the Directorate of Odisha Paribar, has been appointed the nodal officer for the task.

"At present, we don't have any information about any person from the state who went missing," a government official said.