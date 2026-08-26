Nepal floods: Modi speaks to Nepal PM; IAF, NDRF on standby

PM Narendra Modi has assured Nepal of India's full humanitarian assistance and solidarity following devastating floods that have caused significant loss of life and widespread destruction in the Himalayan nation.

IMAGE: A massive flash floods sweeps through two central Nepal districts bordering Tibet, causing extensive devastation at settlements along the Bhote Koshi river. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points Prime Minister Modi conveyed condolences to Nepal's PM Balendra Shah over flood-related fatalities.

India has pledged all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal following the devastating floods.

Massive floods in central Nepal, originating from Tibet, caused widespread destruction and left hundreds missing.

Indian teams are actively coordinating rescue and relief efforts with Nepalese authorities.

The floods severely impacted Rasuwa, Dhading, and Nuwakot districts, damaging infrastructure and hydropower projects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods there and told him that India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to the neighbouring country.

Modi also said that people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time.

India's Coordinated Relief Efforts

A sudden, massive flood swept through two central Nepal districts bordering Tibet killing four people, causing extensive devastation at settlements along the river and damaging at least a dozen hydropower projects early Wednesday.

The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi river at around 9 am (local time) coming from the Tibet side affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts bordering Tibet and Nuwakot district, southwest of Kathmandu, officials said.

In a post on 'X', Modi said, "Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal. The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time."

The prime minister also said that India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal.

"Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts," he said.

Officials said that India is sending relief material to Nepal on Indian Air Force planes.

They said a consignment of emergency assistance, including medicines and rations, will be sent to the neighbouring country as part of the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) initiative of the government.

The government is also planning to send National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescuers to initiate relief and rescue operations in the affected areas of Nepal, they said.

At least 105 Indians and 37 NRIs are among the nearly 400 persons missing after the devastating floods in Nepal's Rasuwa district swept through villages and damaged critical infrastructure on Wednesday, officials said.