Nepal floods: MEA sets up round-the-clock control room in Delhi

As the death toll from Nepal's devastating flash floods surged to 359 on Thursday, rescuers launched a race against time to trace hundreds still missing, including 288 Indian nationals.

IMAGE: A view of vehicles and other structures devastated by mud-laden floodwaters following a flash flood caused by an outburst in the Bhotekoshi River, in Nuwakot, Nepal, Augst 27, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

In view of the flood situation in Nepal, the ninistry of external affairs has set up a round-the-clock control room here to assist people.

As the death toll from Nepal's devastating flash floods surged to 359 on Thursday, rescuers launched a race against time to trace hundreds still missing, including 288 Indian nationals.

Key Points As the death toll from Nepal's devastating flash floods surged to 359 on Thursday, rescuers launched a race against time to trace hundreds still missing, including 288 Indian nationals.

The MEA shared details of the control room in a statement.

The massive flash floods originating in Tibet swept through central Nepal on Wednesday, devastating several towns and villages, washing away critical bridges and crippling a dozen hydropower projects, affecting multiple districts.

"We have set up a control room in the ministry of external affairs here, which will function round-the-clock. Details of the helpline and the control room telephone numbers are being put out on our X handle, and you should be getting them soon. Our embassies, both in Kathmandu and in Beijing, have also set up 24x7 helplines," ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing in New Delhi.

Later, the MEA shared details of the control room in a statement.

"The control room can be contacted at +91 11 2308 8718 +91 11 2308 8719. For WhatsApp calls/messages: +91 9968291988. Email: situationroom@mea.gov.in," it said.

The emergency contact numbers of the Indian embassy in Kathmandu are (also on WhatsApp): +977 985 131 6807; +977 970 910 7500; and +977 981 032 6117.

The massive flash floods originating in Tibet swept through central Nepal on Wednesday, devastating several towns and villages, washing away critical bridges and crippling a dozen hydropower projects, affecting multiple districts.

India on Thursday said it stands "shoulder-to-shoulder" with Nepal to help it deal with the crisis as rescue operations gathered momentum in the Himalayan nation.

According to the MEA, Nepali authorities can be contacted at the following helpline numbers: Tourist Police: +977 9851289445; Nepal Army: +977 9851072914 (email: dgmi-foreign@nepalarmy.mil.np); NDRRMA: +977 9851320269 /+977 9849281097; Rasuwa Police: +977 9851254960; Assistant chief district officer, Rasuwa: +977 9851164422; Nuwakot Police: +977 9851282380; Assistant chief district officer, Nuwakot: +977 9851248777; Dhading Police: +977 9851229860; Chief district officer, Dhading: +977 9851247777; Chitwan Police: +977 9855013999; Assistant chief district officer, Chitwan: +977 9855088891.