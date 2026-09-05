Nepal floods: Govt under fire for inadequate relief coordination

Devastating flash floods in Nepal have affected thousands and caused widespread damage, leading to significant criticism of the government's disaster response and renewed calls for international climate justice.

IMAGE: Members of the Nepal Army sit with relief supplies before boarding a helicopter for a flood-affected area in Dhunche, the headquarters of Rasuwa district, Nepal, September 4, 2026. Photograph: Sahana Bajracharya/Reuters

Key Points Devastating flash floods in Nepal have impacted over 32,000 people and resulted in 1,295 fatalities, according to a preliminary government report.

Extensive damage to infrastructure includes 55 km of roads, 37 motorable bridges, 68 suspension bridges, and several educational and healthcare facilities.

Nepali Congress leader Arjun Narsing KC criticised the government's shortcomings in coordinating rescue and relief efforts and long-term planning.

KC estimated losses exceeding Rs 800 billion and urged the government to form an all-party mechanism for effective relief distribution.

The disaster has reignited calls for Nepal to raise the issue of climate justice internationally, seeking compensation for climate change vulnerability.

The devastating flash floods in Nepal have affected more than 32,000 people and damaged roads, bridges, schools and healthcare facilities, according to a preliminary government report released on Friday.

The report was presented by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) at a press briefing.

The death toll from the flash floods rose to 1,295 on Friday as more bodies were recovered from the affected areas.

The floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal, leaving a trail of destruction.

Widespread Damage and Human Impact

According to the preliminary report, 32,933 people have been affected, while damage to educational institutions has impacted more than 6,500 students.

Four healthcare facilities were completely damaged and three others partially damaged in the flood-affected areas.

About 55 km of motorable roads were completely damaged, along with 37 motorable bridges and 68 suspension bridges. However, a detailed assessment of the damage is yet to be completed.

Government Response Under Scrutiny

Meanwhile, senior Nepali Congress leader Arjun Narsing KC criticised the government over what he described as shortcomings in the coordination of rescue and relief operations.

KC, a member of the House of Representatives, said there were serious shortcomings in coordination and long-term planning, but appreciated the role of the Nepal Army, Nepal police and Armed Police Force in search and rescue operations.

He claimed that the disaster had caused losses of more than Rs 800 billion and criticised the government for not moving quickly enough to conduct a post-disaster needs assessment.

KC urged the government to form an all-party mechanism to make relief distribution more effective and inclusive and called for a high-level parliamentary committee to coordinate and monitor relief and rehabilitation efforts.

He also urged the government to raise the issue of climate justice internationally and seek compensation for countries such as Nepal that are particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

Referring to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' earlier warnings about the impact of climate change on Nepal, KC said the disaster had once again highlighted the issue of climate injustice.