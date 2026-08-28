Nepal floods: Dream holidays turn into harrowing trips back home

Indian tourists are cutting short their Nepal holidays and returning home via the Sonauli border as severe flooding disrupts travel, raises safety concerns, and leaves hundreds dead or missing in the Himalayan nation.

IMAGE: Indian nationals, who were airlifted from Rasuwa district, sit inside the Maithali Barrack, an army training centre which serves as a primary base to airlift survivors following flash floods and mudslides at Trishuli in Nuwakot district, Nepal, on August 27, 2026. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

Key Points Indian tourists are cancelling Nepal trips and returning via the Sonauli border due to severe flooding and unsafe road conditions.

The floods have significantly impacted Nepal's tourism sector, with many travellers abandoning their holiday plans.

Flash floods in Nepal have resulted in 469 deaths and nearly 1,000 people missing, including a large number of foreign nationals.

Nepalese authorities have issued further flood warnings and urged residents to move to safer locations.

Travellers reported being stranded for hours and felt relieved upon safely returning to India.

The worsening flood situation in Nepal has begun affecting tourism and road connectivity, with several Indian tourists travelling to Kathmandu, Pokhara, Chitwan and Nepalgunj abandoning their trips and returning to India through the Sonauli border in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district.

Tourists returning through the Sonauli border said they encountered severe flooding at several places in Nepal and felt that continuing their journeys was unsafe.

Chandan Kumar, a resident of Raxaul in Bihar, said he was travelling by motorcycle to Nepalgunj when he encountered waterlogged roads at several places.

As the road ahead appeared unsafe, he decided to cancel the trip and return to India, Kumar said.

Indian Travellers Share Experiences

Madhur, a resident of Kerala who was travelling to Pokhara with his family, said they cancelled their holiday plans after witnessing the flood situation on the way.

The family heaved a sigh of relief after safely returning to India. Meena Satpal from Mumbai was travelling to Kathmandu with her family when they were stopped near Narayanghat and had to wait on the road for a considerable time.

After learning about the worsening flood situation and the condition of roads, the family decided to cancel the trip and return, she said.

Similarly, Rajneesh from Gorakhpur, who was planning to travel from Chitwan to Kathmandu, returned after learning about the deteriorating flood situation.

Several tourists said they remained stranded on roads for hours and decided to end their trips after receiving anxious calls from family members concerned about their safety.

Those returning said they felt relieved after reaching the Sonauli border safely.

Nepal Flood Crisis Deepens

The floods have heightened concerns among Indian tourists travelling to Nepal and are also affecting tourism activity in the neighbouring country.

The death toll from flash floods rose to 469 as search-and-rescue operations continued for a third day, with nearly 1,000 people still missing in the Himalayan nation.

A large number of those missing are foreign nationals who travelled for trekking, tourism or visits to Hindu pilgrimage sites.

According to Nepal's disaster management authority, 910 people are missing, including 517 foreign nationals. So far, 50 foreigners have been rescued by air.

The missing include 113 Nepali tourists, 85 army and police personnel, 161 residents of Rasuwa district and one resident of Nuwakot, according to the authorities.

Nepalese authorities issued another flood warning after water levels rose in an area that was hit by flash floods earlier this week.

Authorities have urged residents and rescue personnel in the affected areas to move to safer locations.