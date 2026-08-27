Nepal Floods: Bihar On Alert

'The threat of a flash flood is real.'

IMAGE: People with their belongings arrive at a safer place by boat in Patna, August 27, 2026 from a flood-affected area as the Ganga's water level rises. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Flood fears intensify across north Bihar after devastating flash floods in neighbouring Nepal raise Gandak river levels.

All 36 sluice gates of the Valmikinagar barrage were opened as authorities monitored rising water levels.

Bihar authorities have shifted 5,000 families from low-lying areas to safer locations amid swollen rivers.

Eight districts bordering Nepal remain on alert, with NDRF and SDRF teams deployed across vulnerable areas.

Fear of likely floods haunts thousands of people in over half a dozen districts of north Bihar after devastating flash floods in neighbouring Nepal.

Concerned authorities have been forced to release water from the Valmikinagar barrage on the Gandak river four times since Wednesday night to Thursday noon.

Taking serious note of the rising water level in the Gandak river, which originates in Nepal, all 36 sluice gates of the Valmikinagar barrage were opened on Thursday.

A senior official of the Bihar water resource department, who is camping at the Valmikinagar barrage, said that after the flash flood in Nepal the water level has been rising in the Gandak river, which forced the repeated release of water from the barrage.

"The threat of a flash flood is real," the Bihar water resource department official told this reporter.

The Bihar disaster management department on Wednesday sounded a flood alert in 8 districts -- West Champaran, East Champaran, Muzaffarpur, Saran, Vaishali, Sheohar, Sitamarhi and Gopalganj hours after the devastating floods in Nepal.

Sensing a threat of likely floods in Bihar, Disaster Management Minister Ratnesh Sada on Thursday stated that 5,000 families have been shifted to safer places in view of the rising water level in rivers like the Gandak.

'All of them have been shifted from low-lying areas along rivers to higher places for safety in view of the swollen rivers,' Sada said.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary conducted an aerial survey of West Champaran, East Champaran districts; he also visited Valmikinagar barrage.

Choudhary announced that the situation is under control but the threat of a flood is not over yet.

IMAGE: A person with his cattle arrives by boat from the flood-affected Nakta Diyara area in Patna, August 27, 2026 as the Ganga's water level rises. Photograph: ANI Photo

Gandak Flood Warning Intensifies

According to the Bihar water resources department web site, 152,000 cusecs of water was released from the Valmikinagar barrage till midnight on Wednesday.

After that, 88,000 cusecs of water was released at 6 am on Thursday morning, 92,000 cusecs at 7 am, 104,400 cusecs at 10 am and 106,600 cusecs at 12 pm on Thursday.

The Central Water Commission has warned of 3 metre high waves in the Gandak river and a likely flash flood.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff