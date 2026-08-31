Nepal floods: 933 hydropower workers feared trapped in tunnels

Following devastating flash floods in Nepal, rescue teams are racing against time to locate and save hundreds of hydropower workers believed to be trapped inside tunnels, with international assistance bolstering the complex operations.

IMAGE: A rescuer works at the entrance of a tunnel at Chilime Hydropower Plant as rescue operations continue for people trapped inside following deadly flash floods and a mudslide, in Rasuwa, Nepal, August 29, 2026. Photograph: Ashish Gurung via Reauters

Key Points Over 900 hydropower workers and employees are missing in Nepal after devastating flash floods.

Hundreds are believed to be trapped inside tunnels at various hydropower project sites.

Rescue efforts are underway, with 279 individuals already saved from tunnels.

Nepali Army engineers are using heavy equipment and blasting to reach trapped workers in Nuwakot's Upper Trishuli-3A project.

Expert teams from India and China are providing assistance in the complex rescue operations.

Nepal's rescue teams are trying to trace 933 workers and employees in various hydropower project sites in flood-hit areas who have been out of contact since August 26, with many believed to be trapped in tunnels.

Expert teams from India and China are assisting the rescuers in these operations.

Massive flash floods, believed to have been triggered by a glacier collapse or avalanche of ice and rock near the Nepal-Tibet border, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal last week.

More than 900 people were killed, while around 4,500 remain missing.

The Bhotekoshi River, which flows south from the Himalayan border region, carried the floodwaters downstream, sweeping away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges and damaging hydropower projects.

Hydropower Projects Grapple With Missing Personnel

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said on Monday, 933 people were missing from hydropower projects in the flood-hit region.

More than 600 are stranded inside the tunnels of various hydropower projects, waiting to be rescued, the authority said.

So far, 279 people have been rescued from the tunnels of various hydropower projects, including 254 people from Upper Trishuli-1 and 18 from the Langtang Khola site. The conditions of the others are unknown.

More than 500 employees, workers and engineers of the 216-megawatt Upper Trishuli-1 hydropower project under construction are still out of contact.

Around 400 of them are believed to be inside the tunnels, My Republica news portal reported.

Similarly, 213 people are missing in the Upper Trishuli-3B site, 93 in the Rasuwagadhi site, 42 each in the Upper Trishuli 3A and Langtang Khola sites, seven in Melung Khola, four in the Rasuwa-Bhotekoshi site and two in Middle Trishuli.

Two people are missing at the Trishuli Hydropower site, 16 at the Trishuli 3B Hub Substation, eight at Chilime, and one each in the Devighat Hydropower Plant and the Rasuwa Distribution Centre.

Intensive Rescue Operations Underway In Nuwakot

Nepali Army engineers intensified efforts on Sunday to reach people believed trapped inside the Upper Trishuli-3A project tunnel in flood-hit Nuwakot, using heavy equipment and blasting to widen an opening into the buried structure.

According to an update from the Nepal Prime Minister's Office, a joint 90-member rescue team has been deployed at the site, comprising 66 Nepali Army personnel, including a special search and rescue team with trained dogs, 18 Armed Police Force personnel and six Nepal Police personnel.

The team reached the main section of the tunnel, known as the "crown head" and created a six-square-feet opening. Rescuers descended through the opening using ropes and called out to those inside but received no response, it said.

Rescue efforts were being continued simultaneously with heavy equipment and blasting, while the opening was being widened to facilitate a faster and more effective operation, according to the PMO update issued Sunday evening.

Challenges Persist In Reaching Trapped Workers

The Nepali Army has also airlifted excavators and bulldozers to Battar in Nuwakot after dismantling the heavy machinery into sections for helicopter transport, according to the Nepal News web portal.

The tunnel mouth was subsequently located about 40 metres upstream from the vertical hole and about eight metres below it, according to the Ratopati news portal.

However, rescuers have yet to reach the workers believed to be trapped inside.