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Nepal flash floods: Toll rises to 469, search ops continue

By Shirish B Pradhan August 28, 2026 09:52 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The tragic flash floods in central Nepal have claimed 469 lives, prompting extensive search and rescue operations as the Himalayan nation grapples with widespread devastation caused by a glacial collapse.

Nepal flash floods: Toll rises

IMAGE: People stand next to their damaged properties following flash floods and a mudslide in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal, on August 28, 2026. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

Key Points

  • The death toll from flash floods in central Nepal has tragically risen to 469.
  • Bodies have been recovered from eight districts across the Himalayan nation, indicating widespread impact.
  • Over 1,500 injured and stranded individuals have been successfully rescued, with 84 receiving hospital treatment in Kathmandu.
  • Search and rescue operations are in their third day, involving 7,451 security personnel, including the Nepal Army.
  • The devastating floods were caused by an ice-rock avalanche from a glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border, destroying towns, homes, and infrastructure.

The death toll from flash floods in central Nepal rose to 469 on Friday, with more bodies recovered as search and rescue operations continued for the third day following the disaster.

In a statement, Nepal Police said the bodies were recovered from eight districts of the Himalayan nation.

Devastation Across Eight Districts

According to the police, 178 dead bodies have been recovered from Chitwan, 110 from Nawalparasi East, 44 from Gorkha, 37 from Nuwakot and 33 from Dhading district.

Similarly, 28 bodies have been recovered from Tanahu, 27 from Nawalparasi West and 12 from Rasuwa. So far, 1,545 injured and stranded people have been rescued from various affected regions.

Among them, 84 are currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Kathmandu.

Search and rescue operations continued for the third day of the tragic incident with the mobilisation of 7,451 security personnel, including 2,391 Nepal Army personnel, the statement said.

An ice-rock avalanche triggered by a glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border sent a torrent of water, mud and debris downstream through central Nepal on Wednesday, devastating towns and villages, washing away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges, and damaging hydropower projects.

 
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