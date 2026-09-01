Nepal flood death toll nears 1,000; over 11,000 rescued

Meanwhile, the NDRRMA issued an alert to people living along the banks of the Bishnumati River after its water level near the Gongabu area crossed the danger mark.

IMAGE: The Nepal Army use a helicopter for rescue operation in the flash-flood-ravaged areas, in Rasuwa. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points Nepal's flash flood death toll has tragically reached 987.

Over 3,900 people, including 583 foreigners, are currently unaccounted for.

Security forces, including the Nepal Army, are intensifying search and rescue operations.

The devastating flash flood has impacted eight districts across Nepal.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) is coordinating relief efforts.

The death toll from the devastating flash flood in Nepal rose to 987 on Tuesday, with security forces recovering more bodies from different parts of the country, officials said.

Intensified Search And Rescue Efforts

The authorities estimate that 3,916 people, including 583 foreigners, remain unaccounted for as security personnel, including those from the Nepal Army, intensify search and rescue operations in the affected areas.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), 321 bodies were recovered from Chitwan, 216 from Nawalparasi East, 170 from Nawalparasi West and 95 from Nuwakot. Similarly, 65 bodies were recovered from Gorkha, 55 from Dhading, 38 from Tanahun and 27 from Rasuwa.

The flash flood has affected eight districts, the NDRRMA said, adding that of the 279 people injured, 168 have been discharged from various hospitals after treatment.

Over 11,000 Rescued

More than 11,000 people have been rescued from flood-affected areas in Nepal so far, with over 22,000 security personnel mobilised for search and rescue operations, NDRRMA spokesperson Shanti Mahat said.

At least 16 helicopters have also been deployed for search and rescue operations in the affected areas, National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) spokesperson Shanti Mahat said.

Over 22,000 security personnel, including those from the Nepal Army, have been mobilised for the operations, Mahat said.

The authorities have arranged temporary shelter for 2,970 displaced people at various holding centres.

Meanwhile, the NDRRMA issued an alert to people living along the banks of the Bishnumati River after its water level near the Gongabu area crossed the danger mark.

The authority urged residents in riverbank areas to remain alert and take necessary precautions.