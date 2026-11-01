How UP Police Busted International Job Fraud Racket, Rescued 453 Nepalese

Uttar Pradesh Police successfully dismantled an international fraud syndicate in Kushinagar, rescuing 453 Nepalese citizens who were lured with false promises of employment and education, earning commendation from the Nepalese Embassy.

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Key Points Uttar Pradesh Police rescued 453 Nepalese citizens from an international fraud syndicate in Kushinagar.

The syndicate lured victims with promises of jobs, higher education, and lucrative earnings under the guise of network marketing.

Ten members of the gang, including Nepali nationals, were arrested during a coordinated operation in Kasya town.

Victims were allegedly forced to pay money for training, registration, and other processing charges upon arrival.

The Embassy of Nepal in New Delhi officially appreciated the Kushinagar SSP and UP Police for their compassionate and effective action.

Promises of jobs, higher education and lucrative earnings allegedly lured 453 Nepalese citizens into the trap of an international fraud syndicate in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar, but a police operation secured their rescue and safe return to Nepal, earning appreciation from the neighbouring country's embassy.

The Embassy of Nepal in New Delhi has sent an official letter of appreciation to the Kushinagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Keshav Kumar (IPS), and the Uttar Pradesh Police, expressing gratitude for rescuing the 453 citizens -- 115 women and 338 men -- from the racket, the UP Police said in a statement on Saturday.

The embassy acknowledged the police action as an example of human compassion and effective enforcement of the law.

International Fraud Syndicate Busted

In May, Kushinagar Police busted the international fraud syndicate, which allegedly targeted economically weaker and less educated individuals from various parts of Nepal through promises of employment, higher education and lucrative earnings under the guise of network marketing.

Ten members of the gang -- eight men and two women -- were arrested during a coordinated operation in Kasya town of Kushinagar, police said.

According to the police, the accused lured the victims to Kushinagar by promising them employment and educational opportunities. Once they arrived, they were allegedly forced to pay money in the name of training, registration and other processing charges.

Rescue Operation And Arrests

During the investigation, police rescued 453 Nepali nationals from the influence of the syndicate and facilitated their safe return to Nepal.

Those arrested included Nepali nationals Deepak Thapa, Om Prakash Chaulagai, Nima Sherpa, Ganesh Khatri, Sojanya Santan, Gyanendra Yadav and Vishal Tamang, along with Sarvesh Pratap Rao, a resident of Parsouna in Kasya. Two women associated with the racket were also arrested, police had earlier said.

During questioning, the accused allegedly admitted to being part of an organised international network involved in cheating vulnerable people through forged documents and false assurances, police had said.