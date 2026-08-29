Nepal Disaster: RESCUED! From The Mud

Nepali security forces have intensified search and rescue operations across the flood-hit areas, using helicopters and ground teams to evacuate survivors and search through mud and debris.
The operation remains challenging as destroyed roads and bridges have cut off several remote communities, while hundreds of people are still missing.
IMAGE: Rescuers evacuate a person from a tunnel of a hydropower project, here and below. Photograph: PMO Nepal/Handout/Reuters
Photograph: PMO Nepal/Handout/Reuters
Photograph: PMO Nepal/Handout/Reuters
IMAGE: People who were stuck in the tunnel of a hydropower project after they are rescued. Photograph: PMO Nepal/Handout/Reuters
IMAGE: Rescuers make their way to evacuate people from the tunnel of a hydropower project. Photograph: PMO Nepal/Handout/Reuters
IMAGE: Kalpana Rimal, who walked from Rasuwa district, consoles a woman whose home was also affected by the flash floods and mudslide, outside the Maithali barrack in Nuwakot. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
IMAGE: Tamang sits beside a survivor after they were airlifted from the site of a landslide at the Maithali barrack army training centre. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
IMAGE: A child looks from behind concertina wire as flood-affected people are brought to Maithali barrack, an army training centre, which serves as a primary base, after being rescued and airlifted following flash floods and mudslide. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters
IMAGE: A woman is consoled as she arrives at the Maithali barrack. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters
IMAGE: People sit on a hill after reaching high ground following a warning that a lake has broken its banks. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters
IMAGE: People arrive to identify victims at a mortuary at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu. Photograph: Monika Malla/Reuters
IMAGE: An injured man evacuated from Nuwakot is transferred to the trauma centre in Kathmandu. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters
IMAGE: A rescuer helps locals to salvage items in a damaged house following flash floods and a mudslide in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters
IMAGE: A person's feet hang out of a stranded supply truck as people wait at the Nagdhunga checkpoint in Kathmandu for clearances of roads. Photograph: Monika Malla/Reuters
IMAGE: An excavator in action as rescue workers repair a road leading to Gyirong port in Gyirong county, Shigatse, Tibet, here and below. Photograph: cnsphoto/Reuters
Photograph: China Daily/Reuters
Photograph: cnsphoto/Reuters
Photograph: cnsphoto/Reuters
IMAGE: Firefighters assemble near a drone during rescue operations in Tibet. Photograph: cnsphoto/Reuters
IMAGE: A drone view of firefighters conducting search and rescue operations in Tibet. Photograph: cnsphoto/Reuters
IMAGE: Chinese police officers clear debris near Gyirong port in Gyirong county, Shigatse, Tibet. Photograph: China Daily/Reuters
IMAGE: Firefighters walk toward Gyirong port to conduct search and rescue operations in Shigatse, Tibet. Photograph: cnsphoto/Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff