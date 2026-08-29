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Nepal Disaster: RESCUED! From The Mud

By REDIFF NEWS August 29, 2026 08:43 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Nepali security forces have intensified search and rescue operations across the flood-hit areas, using helicopters and ground teams to evacuate survivors and search through mud and debris.

The operation remains challenging as destroyed roads and bridges have cut off several remote communities, while hundreds of people are still missing.

 

Nepal Floods Rescue Operation

IMAGE: Rescuers evacuate a person from a tunnel of a hydropower project, here and below. Photograph: PMO Nepal/Handout/Reuters

 

Nepal Floods Rescue Operation

Photograph: PMO Nepal/Handout/Reuters

 

Nepal Floods Rescue Operation

Photograph: PMO Nepal/Handout/Reuters

 

Nepal Floods Rescue Operation

IMAGE: People who were stuck in the tunnel of a hydropower project after they are rescued. Photograph: PMO Nepal/Handout/Reuters

 

Nepal Floods Rescue Operation

IMAGE: Rescuers make their way to evacuate people from the tunnel of a hydropower project. Photograph: PMO Nepal/Handout/Reuters

 

Nepal Floods Rescue Operation

IMAGE: Kalpana Rimal, who walked from Rasuwa district, consoles a woman whose home was also affected by the flash floods and mudslide, outside the Maithali barrack in Nuwakot. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

Nepal Floods Rescue Operation

IMAGE: Tamang sits beside a survivor after they were airlifted from the site of a landslide at the Maithali barrack army training centre. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

Nepal Floods Rescue Operation

IMAGE: A child looks from behind concertina wire as flood-affected people are brought to Maithali barrack, an army training centre, which serves as a primary base, after being rescued and airlifted following flash floods and mudslide. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

 

Nepal Floods Rescue Operation

IMAGE: A woman is consoled as she arrives at the Maithali barrack. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

 

Nepal Floods Rescue Operation

IMAGE: People sit on a hill after reaching high ground following a warning that a lake has broken its banks. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

 

Nepal Floods Rescue Operation

IMAGE: People arrive to identify victims at a mortuary at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu. Photograph: Monika Malla/Reuters

 

Nepal Floods Rescue Operation

IMAGE: An injured man evacuated from Nuwakot is transferred to the trauma centre in Kathmandu. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

 

Nepal Floods Rescue Operation

IMAGE: A rescuer helps locals to salvage items in a damaged house following flash floods and a mudslide in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

 

Nepal Floods Rescue Operation

IMAGE: A person's feet hang out of a stranded supply truck as people wait at the Nagdhunga checkpoint in Kathmandu for clearances of roads. Photograph: Monika Malla/Reuters

 

Nepal Floods Rescue Operation

IMAGE: An excavator in action as rescue workers repair a road leading to Gyirong port in Gyirong county, Shigatse, Tibet, here and below. Photograph: cnsphoto/Reuters

 

Nepal Floods Rescue Operation

Photograph: China Daily/Reuters

 

Nepal Floods Rescue Operation

Photograph: cnsphoto/Reuters

 

Nepal Floods Rescue Operation

Photograph: cnsphoto/Reuters

 

Nepal Floods Rescue Operation

IMAGE: Firefighters assemble near a drone during rescue operations in Tibet. Photograph: cnsphoto/Reuters

 

Nepal Floods Rescue Operation

IMAGE: A drone view of firefighters conducting search and rescue operations in Tibet. Photograph: cnsphoto/Reuters

 

Nepal Floods Rescue Operation

IMAGE: Chinese police officers clear debris near Gyirong port in Gyirong county, Shigatse, Tibet. Photograph: China Daily/Reuters

 

Nepal Floods Rescue Operation

IMAGE: Firefighters walk toward Gyirong port to conduct search and rescue operations in Shigatse, Tibet. Photograph: cnsphoto/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

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