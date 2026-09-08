Nepal Disaster: 13 Days On, Will Survivors Be Found?

The death toll from the devastating flash floods in Nepal has climbed to 1,355, according to the latest figures released by Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.

Nearly 5,000 people remain missing, including 589 foreign nationals, after the flash floods following an ice-rock avalanche in the high Himalayas, causing widespread loss of life and extensive damage to infrastructure in northern and central Nepal.

Major rescue operations are underway at hydropower projects in flood-affected districts, where hundreds of men are believed to be trapped in tunnels.

IMAGE: Nepal police personnel search a house for survivors or victims of the deadly flash floods in Betrawati, Nuwakot district, here and below. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Police personnel search the house of Chandika Kumari Shrestha, who was rescued alive on Saturday, for more survivors or victims, here and below Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescue personnel helps a man to exit a damaged building. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

IMAGE: Khadaga Bahadur Shrestha, 41, hauls a refrigerator from the lobby of a guesthouse damaged by flash floods in Baireni. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman looks through the balcony of her damaged house as rescue personnel walk along a street filled with mud. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

IMAGE: Nepal police and soldiers recover the body of a victim from a damaged house. Photograph: Nepal Police/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: An excavator clears mud and debris in a village. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

IMAGE: Damaged furniture and other belongings covered in mud piled up inside a damaged house. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Police work next to dead bodies at the post-mortem section of the Maharajgunj Medical Campus in Kathmandu. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: People search for belongings in the debris of a collapsed building. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

IMAGE: Search and rescue team carry a Chinese national after he was rescued alive from a tunnel at the Upper Trishuli-1 hydropower project in Rasuwa. Photograph: Nepal Army/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: A member of the national emergency rescue team uses a monitoring instrument to monitor the rock on a mountain for further risk at the core disaster-hit area at Gyirong port in Shigatse, Tibet. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescue workers wait near an excavator to dig a pit before conducting search-and-rescue operations in the core disaster-hit area at Gyirong Port, Tibet. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescue workers conduct search and rescue operations atGyirong Port, Tibet, here and below. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Pool/Reuters

Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Pool/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff