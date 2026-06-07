Nepal dials down border row, backs bilateral path with India

The Nepalese foreign minister was speaking to the media a day after holding wide-ranging talks with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar that focused on ways to further expand ties in diverse sectors, including trade, critical technology, connectivity and energy.

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal, in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: @DrSJaishankar X/ANI Photo

Key Points Nepal Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal said border disputes with India should be resolved through existing bilateral mechanisms, effectively backing New Delhi's opposition to third-party involvement.

He urged a future-oriented India-Nepal partnership focused on economic transformation, connectivity, technology and energy cooperation.

Khanal clarified that references to the UK were only about accessing historical records and documents, not seeking mediation in the border dispute.

He said Nepal prefers 'calm, data-driven and evidence-based' discussions over 'hyper-nationalistic grandstanding' to resolve differences.

While reiterating Nepal's claim over Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura and objecting to India-China agreements concerning the area, Khanal stressed that Kathmandu wants a solution through dialogue with India.

Nepal wants to resolve its border dispute with India through existing bilateral mechanisms as 'no problem is too large and complex' when both sides meet with an open heart, rational mind and mutual respect, Nepalese Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal said on Sunday, effectively endorsing New Delhi's rejection of any third-party involvement.

Khanal said Kathmandu refuses to see New Delhi through the 'distorted, hyper-sensitive lens' of 21st-century geopolitics and instead aims to look at India with 'clear eyes and a single transparent agenda of economic transformation of Nepal'.

The Nepalese foreign minister was speaking to the media a day after holding wide-ranging talks with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar that focused on ways to further expand ties in diverse sectors, including trade, critical technology, connectivity and energy.

His three-day trip to New Delhi from Friday came against the backdrop of a raging controversy triggered by Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah's recent remarks on the boundary row between the two sides.

Shah had also suggested involvement of China and the UK to resolve the issue.

Kathmandu pitches future-focused partnership, not politics

The Nepalese foreign minister, acknowledging India's transformation into a rapidly growing global economic and technological powerhouse, expressed Nepal's desire to engage with this 'dynamic neighbour' by contributing its own aspiring energy to the partnership.

"Our primary responsibility is to close the gap between bold promises made on paper and the physical reality delivered on the ground, transitioning away from abstract political statements to deliver measurable, life-changing results," he said.

Khanal added: "Let us build a partnership that is not constrained by the anxieties of the past, but one that is fuelled by the high hopes and promising prospects of our shared future."

The Nepalese foreign minister, referring to the border issue, said 'true interdependence' means shared borders act as 'highly efficient bridges, not frustrating barriers'.

Nepal and India have had an old boundary dispute over Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani.

India has consistently maintained that the territories are part of Uttarakhand.

FM clarifies UK reference, rules out third-party mediation

Late last month, Nepalese Prime Minister Shah sought involvement of China and the United Kingdom to address the long-standing border dispute between India and Nepal.

Days later, New Delhi categorically rejected any role for third parties to resolve the row.

The Nepalese foreign minister said the involvement of the United Kingdom was meant in the context of availing documents and historical details from British libraries and museums.

"We want to solve our disputes through diplomatic processes. We just want to see if we can access some of the documents that might be in libraries or museums in the UK. Our position was not that we were asking for mediation," he said.

"Rather than engaging in hyper-nationalistic grandstanding, we are pursuing calm, data-driven and evidence-based discussions to resolve challenges in good faith," the Nepalese foreign minister said. Khanal said the year 2026 has provided the 'most conducive, highly aligned window' for the two countries in decades to completely 'elevate and transform' their relations.

"No problem is too large, and no boundary too complex, when we sit down with an open heart, a rational mind and mutual respect," he said.

Nepal reiterates Lipulekh claim but seeks dialogue through existing channels

Asked about Nepal's objection to the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through the Lipulekh region, Khanal said Kathmandu's concerns stemmed from the understanding between India and China to use the route for the pilgrimage without consulting Nepal, claiming that the area belongs to his country.

"Our concerns are with the renewal of the agreement between India and China over the Kalapani and Lipulekh area, where we have said for a very long time that the land belongs to us, and without Nepal's consent, the two countries by themselves cannot make those agreements," he said.

"And we've made that very clearly known through our communication, including diplomatic notes to both countries," he said.

At the same time, the Nepalese foreign minister asserted that Nepal seeks resolution of the issue with India through existing bilateral mechanisms.

Khanal said the new government in Nepal has a strong desire to deepen ties with India.

"When we look across the border, we see a rising India -- an India that has fundamentally and beautifully redefined itself on the global stage as a dynamic, fast-growing tech and economic powerhouse," he said.

"We want to engage with this India of intense aspiration, cutting-edge technology, and relentless execution. In turn, we bring the energy of an aspiring Nepal," he said.