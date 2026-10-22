Nepali Worker Killed In Saudi Drone Attack

Nepal has strongly condemned the recent drone attack on Saudi Arabia's Shaybah oilfield, which tragically resulted in the death of a Nepali migrant worker and highlighted escalating regional tensions.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Nepal has condemned a drone attack on Saudi Arabia's Shaybah oilfield that killed a Nepali migrant worker on Wednesday.

The attack also resulted in the death of a Filipino national and injuries to Indian and Pakistani nationals.

Nepal's Foreign Ministry reiterated its call for peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue and diplomatic engagement.

The incidents occur amid escalating tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi rebels.

A separate attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam on Wednesday killed an Indian national and injured others.

Nepal on Thursday condemned a drone attack targeting Saudi Arabia's Shaybah oilfield in which a Nepali migrant worker was killed by falling debris after the drone was intercepted.

Nepal's Foreign Ministry confirmed the death in a statement posted on social media.

Nepal's Condemnation And Call For Peace

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a Nepali citizen in debris falling from an intercepted drone attack at Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oil field on Wednesday," the ministry said.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and wish for the speedy recovery of all those injured," it added.

"Nepal reiterates its unequivocal condemnation of all attacks targeting civilians and critical infrastructure," the ministry said.

"Reaffirming our principled position, Nepal continues to call for the peaceful resolution of disputes, including through dialogue, negotiation and diplomatic engagement," it added.

According to Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry, a Nepali and a Filipino national were killed by falling debris after air defences intercepted a drone targeting the oilfield. An Indian and a Pakistani national were injured in the incident.

The incidents come amid escalating tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi rebels.

A separate attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam on Wednesday killed two people, including an Indian national, and injured eight others, according to the kingdom's General Authority of Civil Aviation.

Saudi authorities have not publicly identified those responsible for either of Wednesday's attacks.