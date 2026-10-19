Nepal bans import, sales of Priyagold biscuits after FSSAI action

Nepalese authorities have banned Priyagold biscuits, manufactured by India's Surya Food and Agro Ltd, due to sub-standard quality and serious food safety violations, following action by India's FSSAI.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Courtesy Priyagold on X

Key Points Nepalese authorities have banned the import, sales, and distribution of Priyagold biscuits from India.

The ban was issued on Monday by Nepal's Food Technology and Quality Control Department, citing the product as sub-standard.

India's FSSAI initiated legal proceedings against Surya Food and Agro Ltd for using cattle feed bran and other serious food safety violations.

FSSAI also suspended the licence of Surya Food and Agro after observing serious hygiene deficiencies during an inspection.

Nepal's department urged traders and consumers to halt sales and recall existing stocks from the market.

Nepalese authorities have banned import, sales and distribution of Priyagold biscuits manufactured by Surya Food and Agro Ltd in India.

Nepal's Ban on Priyagold Biscuits

Issuing a notice on Monday, the food technology and quality control department of Nepal imposed restrictions on import, sales, and distribution of Priya Gold biscuits manufactured by India's Surya Food and Agro Ltd, describing the product as sub-standard.

India's food regulator FSSAI has initiated legal proceedings for prosecution against Surya Food & Agro for using cattle feed bran in manufacturing of Priyagold biscuits and for other serious violations.

While conducting an inspection of Surya Food and Agro, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) observed serious food safety and hygiene deficiencies, the authority said.

FSSAI Action and Consumer Safety

The FTQCD banned the import and sale of Priyagold biscuits on the basis of the notice published by FSSAI, which has also suspended the licence of Surya Food and Agro.

The decision to ban Priyagold biscuit was taken after virtually conducting an emergency meeting at the initiative of director general of the department Sanjeev Kumar Karna, taking into consideration the human health security and protection of the consumer's welfare, the notice stated.

The department has urged all bodies concerned, traders and consumers not import the biscuit hereafter and halt its sales and distribution.

The department has also asked the authorised importer and food traders to immediately recall the products from the market, if there are stocks.