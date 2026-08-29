Nepal: 626 bodies recovered, search on for 2,000 missing

Devastating flash floods in central Nepal have tragically claimed 626 lives, left nearly 2,000 people missing, and caused widespread destruction, prompting ongoing large-scale rescue and relief operations.

IMAGE: A drone view shows houses covered in mud after the flash floods and mudslide, at Devighat, Nuwakot district, Nepal, on August 29, 2026. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Flash floods in central Nepal have resulted in a death toll of 626.

Nearly 2,000 people remain missing following the devastating natural disaster.

Bodies have been recovered from eight districts, including Chitwan, Nawalparasi East, and Nuwakot.

The floods caused extensive damage to infrastructure, settlements, roads, bridges, and hydropower projects.

Rescue teams have evacuated approximately 2,500 stranded individuals, with operations continuing for a fourth day.

The death toll from flash floods in central Nepal rose to 626 on Saturday, with more bodies being recovered and nearly 2,000 people still missing following the disaster.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said the bodies were recovered from eight districts of the Himalayan nation.

According to the NDRRMA, 233 bodies were recovered from Chitwan, 158 from Nawalparasi East, 51 from Nuwakot, 48 from Gorkha, 47 from Nawalparasi West, 45 from Dhading, 31 from Tanahu and 13 from Rasuwa.

Impact And Ongoing Rescue Efforts

The flash floods swept through Rasuwa and other parts of central Nepal on Wednesday, causing loss of life and widespread damage to settlements, roads, bridges and hydropower infrastructure, while leaving nearly 2,000 people missing.

Nearly 2,500 stranded people have been evacuated by rescue teams in Nepal as search and relief operations continued for a fourth day on Saturday.

On Friday, the NDRRMA said rising water levels at the flash flood site increased the risk of another flood in the area.