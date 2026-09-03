NEET-UG 2027: NTA seeks govt colleges' IT infra for CBT centres

The National Testing Agency is actively preparing for the transition of NEET-UG to a computer-based test from 2027 by collaborating with AICTE to assess IT infrastructure in government institutions nationwide.

IMAGE: Security personnel check aspirants' admit cards at the NEET UG 2026 exam centre in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points NTA has asked AICTE to collect IT infrastructure data from government institutions for new testing centres.

The move is part of NTA's overhaul after a paper leak and aims to establish Standard Testing Centres (STCs).

NEET-UG will transition to a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from 2027, replacing the pen-and-paper format.

AICTE is surveying government colleges for functional computers, internet, power backup, and vacant spaces.

Only AICTE-approved government institutions are being asked to provide verified infrastructure details.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has asked the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to collect information from government institutions on their IT infrastructure and available space to develop testing centres for computer-based examinations for NEET-UG next year, officials said.

The AICTE has further asked its affiliated government institutes to provide details of their available information technology infrastructure and vacant or unutilised spaces for an assessment related to the establishment of Standard Testing Centres (STCs) across the country.

"The centres of CBT cannot be outsourced to small private players and have to be chosen after assessment on strict parameters. AICTE, being the technical education regulator, has a lot of tech colleges which are equipped with the infrastructure," a senior NTA official said.

The move comes amid the ongoing overhaul of the NTA - the nodal autonomous body that conducts NEET-UG and other entrance tests for higher educational institutions - after the paper leak earlier this year.

Following the paper leak, which led to nationwide outrage, the Centre announced that the medical entrance exam, NEET-UG, will be conducted in CBT mode from 2027 instead of a pen-and-paper-based test.

Preparing For Computer-Based NEET-UG Exams

"NTA conducts various national-level exams in CBT mode. With the progressive migration of examination modes and the requirement for a wider geographically distributed network of testing centres, NTA is assessing the availability of suitable infrastructure in government institutions across the country," the AICTE said in a letter to heads of institutions.

AICTE has clarified that the information is being sought only from government colleges and institutions that have received approval from the council.

The institutions have been directed to ensure that all details submitted are accurate, complete and properly verified by the competent authority concerned before submission.

AICTE's Role In Infrastructure Assessment

The technical education regulator has also shared a format with the institutions, asking them to provide details of the number of functional computers available and other IT infrastructure, networking and internet connectivity, availability of power backup, CCTV and related facilities. Details about vacant space have also been sought.