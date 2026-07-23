NEET row: Mumbai cop shunted after drug threat to student protesters

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also handles the Home portfolio, condemned the policeman's act, calling it "completely wrong" and said that immediate action has been taken against him.

IMAGE: A clash erupts between a Police personnel and CJP workers during a protest against alleged irregularities and examination paper leaks at Shivaji Park, in Mumbai, July 23, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Mumbai police on Thursday ordered a probe and removed a police driver from the duty roster after a viral video purportedly showed him threatening student protesters with false narcotics charges if they returned to demonstrate.

Key Points The incident sparked a fierce political backlash, with the Congress accusing the state government of indulging in "hooliganism in khaki" to crush democratic dissent.

In the widely shared 25-second clip, a police driver is seen telling two detained youths that they would face fabricated drug cases if they participated in further protests.

Taking serious note of the viral video, a senior police official said that an inquiry has been initiated into the matter.

The video also drew sharp condemnation from the Maharashtra Congress, which demanded a high-level investigation into the conduct of the police force.

The incident sparked a fierce political backlash, with the Congress accusing the state government of indulging in "hooliganism in khaki" to crush democratic dissent.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also handles the Home portfolio, condemned the policeman's act, calling it "completely wrong". He added that immediate action has been taken against him and the matter is being investigated.

In the widely shared 25-second clip, a police driver is seen telling two detained youths that they would face fabricated drug cases if they participated in further protests.

"If I find you here again, I will put 50 grams of 'powder' in your pocket. You won't get bail, and your entire life will be ruined. We are facing a lot of difficulties because of you people," the driver in the video told the students.

Taking serious note of the viral video, a senior police official said that an inquiry has been initiated into the matter.

"After verifying the facts, the driver concerned has been removed from his present posting till the completion of the inquiry," the official said. Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackery leader Aaditya Thackeray demanded that the police personnel be sacked.

The video also drew sharp condemnation from the Maharashtra Congress, which demanded a high-level investigation into the conduct of the police force. Highlighting the clip on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the Mumbai Congress stated, "If this is true, it's not just an attempt to intimidate students, but a direct attack on democratic rights. Raising one's voice is not a crime. Students' questions should be answered with accountability, not threats."

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal termed the threats a "black mark on democracy," stating that stooping to such tactics to silence young voices reflects extreme repression.

State Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Vijay Wadettiwar launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP-led government, alleging systematic misuse of the police force to intimidate the protesting youth. Describing the policeman's behaviour as "hooliganism in khaki" and "worse than during British rule," Wadettiwar questioned where the police intended to procure the drugs mentioned in the threat and added that such actions severely undermine the Maharashtra police force's core motto of protecting the righteous and punishing the wicked.

Supriya Shrinate, a Congress Working Committee (CWC) member and party spokesperson, alleged that CM Fadnavis' police force was threatening student protesters with framing them in false cases.

"But the students' reaction shows they aren't afraid in the slightest. Well done, Gen Z so proud of you!", she posted on X.

Responding to the video, CM Fadnavis told reporters, "The police official is completely wrong. We condemn it. Immediate action has been taken against the police officer and the matter is being investigated." The CM also said videos had surfaced showing policemen being assaulted during the agitation.

"Some people were pelting stones and attacking policemen. They were not there to fight for students' demands but to create anarchy by taking advantage of the protest. The organisers should keep such elements away," he said.

Mumbai has recently seen multiple demonstrations held in solidarity with the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party-led students' agitation in New Delhi.