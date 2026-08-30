NEET-PG 2026: Chaos, protests in Jaipur as computers crash repeatedly

Technical disruptions and repeated computer shutdowns marred the NEET-PG 2026 examination in Jaipur, sparking widespread protests and concerns among medical aspirants about the fairness and integrity of the crucial test.

IMAGE: Candidates along with parents leave the examination centre after appearing for the NEET PG exam at Mohan Estate, in New Delhi, August 30, 2026. Photograph: Neeraj/ANI Photo

Key Points NEET-PG 2026 examination faced severe technical disruptions at two centres in Jaipur.

Candidates reported computers repeatedly shutting down, some up to six or seven times, during the crucial medical entrance test.

Protests erupted as students questioned the technical arrangements and lack of clear explanations from centre staff.

Concerns were raised regarding the confidentiality and fairness of the exam due to systems displaying questions before crashing.

Aspirants demanded an impartial inquiry to ensure they are not disadvantaged by these technical failures.

Technical disruptions during the NEET-PG 2026 examination at two centres in Jaipur on Sunday led to chaos and protests by candidates who alleged that computers repeatedly shut down during the test.

The disruption occurred at two iON Digital Zone centres in Sitapura, where candidates alleged that the examination, scheduled to begin at 9 am, first started late and then the computer systems repeatedly went down after the test began.

Some candidates claimed their systems shut down six to seven times during the examination, while others alleged that the disruption occurred even more frequently.

They said that after the systems restarted, only a few questions appeared on some computers before they went down again.

Student Protests And Technical Failures

Several candidates came out of the examination centre amid the disruption and staged a protest, questioning the technical arrangements for the test. They alleged that no clear explanation was provided by the centre staff about the repeated technical glitches. The candidates also raised concerns over the confidentiality and fairness of the examination, claiming that questions had appeared on some computer screens before the systems went down. They demanded an impartial inquiry into the disruptions and said the examination authorities should ensure that candidates were not disadvantaged because of technical failures.

Impact On Aspirants And Official Response

A candidate, Gunjan, said aspirants pay a substantial fee for an important examination like NEET-PG but were not provided adequate technical infrastructure for an uninterrupted test. Candidates said many aspirants had prepared for the examination for one to two years and such disruptions could affect their future. Police and administration officials reached the centre following the protest. ACP Jaipur South Lalit Sharma said police were at the spot to maintain law and order amid the commotion.