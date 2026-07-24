NEET paper leak: NTA fires 47 officials, promises overhaul

Amidst the escalating NEET paper leak controversy, the National Testing Agency has taken decisive action by terminating 47 officials and initiating legal proceedings, signalling a major overhaul to restore integrity in India's examination system.

IMAGE: Protests against NTA over NEET paper leak. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points National Testing Agency (NTA) terminates 47 officials in connection with the NEET paper leak controversy.

Legal and criminal action will be initiated against some of the terminated officials.

The NTA is undergoing a significant overhaul, including new professional appointments and recruitment drives.

The crackdown follows widespread student protests and demands for the Education Minister's resignation.

Measures are being implemented to strengthen NTA's academic, operational, technological, and integrity capabilities.

In a major crackdown in the NEET paper leak controversy, the National Testing Agency terminated 47 officials and is set to pursue legal and criminal action against some, officials said on Friday.

The move comes a day after Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi was shunted out to the Panchayati Raj Ministry.

"The NTA is set to undergo an overhaul and more reformative actions will follow. At least 47 officials have been terminated, and legal and criminal action will be initiated against some of them," a senior official said.

NTA Overhaul And Future Reforms

Outrage surrounding paper leaks and the CBSE digital evaluation glitches has triggered a series of shunting of top officials. Students' anger has spilt out in the form of a huge protest that is taking place at Jantar Mantar. The protesters and the opposition parties have been demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the issue.

The NTA has issued advertisements for a set of professional appointments at the level of General Manager and has separately opened the engagement of sixteen Young Professionals through the Pratibha Setu portal of the Union Public Service Commission.

"Further recruitment and empanelment actions across the ten functional verticals recommended by the High-Level Committee of Experts will follow in the coming weeks. The measures notified today, together with the Expression of Interest for a fresh empanelment of Subject Matter Experts and Translators issued separately, are part of a systematic strengthening of the academic, operational, technological and integrity capabilities of the NTA," the official added.