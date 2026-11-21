A Delhi court has formally framed charges against 14 individuals, including NTA public servants, in the high-profile NEET paper leak case, paving the way for the trial to begin on November 25.

IMAGE: The NEET-UG exam, conducted by NTA, was cancelled on May 12 amid leak allegations, with a re-examination held on June 21. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points A Delhi court on Saturday formally framed charges against 14 accused in the NEET paper leak case.

Three main accused, Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, P V Kulkarni, and Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, were public servants engaged by the NTA who allegedly procured confidential questions illegally.

The 11 other accused are private individuals facing charges for their role in the illegal distribution or exploitation of confidential exam material.

The trial in the case is set to commence on a day-to-day basis from November 25.

The NEET-UG exam, conducted by NTA, was cancelled on May 12 amid leak allegations, with a re-examination held on June 21.

Setting the stage for trial, a Delhi court on Saturday formally framed charges against 14 accused in the NEET paper leak case.

Special Judge Ajay Gupta framed charges against them after noting that they pleaded not-guilty.

The court had earlier said that there was a prima facie case against them for various offences, including cheating, criminal breach of trust, corruption and exam-related wrongdoings.

Key Accused And Charges Framed

The three main accused -- Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, P V Kulkarni and Manisha Sanjay Havaldar -- were public servants as they were engaged by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and they procured the confidential questions illegally in conspiracy with the co-accused persons, the court had said.

It had ordered that charges be framed against the trio for the offences of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal misconduct by a public servant under the provisions of BNS and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

About the other 11 accused -- Tejas Harshadkumar Shah, Shivraj Motegaonkar, Manoj Shirure, Manisha Waghmare, Dhananjay Lokhande, Shubham Khairnar, Yash Yadav, Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Vikas Biwal and Sheshrao Suryawanshi -- the court had said that these private individuals would face the Prevention of Corruption Act and breach of trust charges because they were part of the chain of the illegal distribution or exploitation of the confidential material connected to the three subject experts.

Trial Commencement And CBI Investigation

The trial in the case will commence on a day-to-day basis from November 25.

The CBI had earlier filed a charge sheet against 13 accused in a fast-track court dealing with criminal cases arising from paper leaks and the use of other unfair means in public examinations.

The agency also filed a supplementary charge sheet against the 14th accused, Sheshrao Suryawanshi alias Raj Suryawanshi, a resident of Nanded in Maharashtra, who was arrested on September 2.

Background Of The NEET Exam Scandal

The NTA conducts the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, for medical aspirants.

On May 12, it cancelled the exam held on May 3 amid allegations of paper leaks.

A re-examination was conducted on June 21.