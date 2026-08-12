NEET paper leak: Court raps media for publishing names of witnesses

A Delhi court has taken a significant step in the ongoing NEET paper leak investigation by taking cognisance of the CBI's chargesheet, while also admonishing media outlets for publishing witness names.

IMAGE: Police bring the accused in the NEET UG Paper leak case to the Rouse Avenue Court, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points A Delhi court has taken cognisance of the CBI's chargesheet in the NEET paper leak case.

The chargesheet has been filed against 13 accused in connection with the examination fraud.

The court expressed strong displeasure over media outlets publishing names of witnesses from the chargesheet.

Concerns were raised that some identified witnesses could potentially be minors.

Arguments on charges are expected to commence shortly in the designated fast-track court.

A Delhi court on Wednesday took cognisance of the Central Bureau of Investigation's chargesheet in the NEET paper leak case.

Special Judge Ajay Gupta took cognisance of the agency's final report against 13 accused.

The CBI recently submitted its final report before the designated fast-track court dealing with 'criminal cases arising from paper leaks as well as the use of other unfair means in public examinations'.

The court is likely to begin hearing the arguments on charges from Thursday.

Court Expresses Displeasure Over Media Reporting

During the proceedings, the agency informed the court that some witnesses whose names are being published in the media could even be minors, and portions of the chargesheet are continuously being published in newspapers.

The court expressed displeasure over the media publishing the names of witnesses in the case.

It said, "This is very shocking… Whatever has not yet been stated in court and is currently part of the chargesheet… All of that being made public in the media is extremely shocking. It said that a responsible media should refrain from doing such things."