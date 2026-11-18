A Delhi court has ordered the framing of charges against 14 individuals, including NTA public servants, in the significant NEET paper leak case, highlighting widespread corruption and breach of trust that affected over 20 lakh aspirants.

FILE IMAGE: Police bring an accused in the NEET UG Paper leak case to the Rouse Avenue Court, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points A Delhi court on Wednesday ordered charges to be framed against 14 persons accused in the NEET paper leak case, citing prima facie evidence for various offences including cheating and corruption.

Three main accused, Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, P V Kulkarni, and Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, were identified as public servants engaged by the National Testing Agency (NTA) who illegally procured confidential questions.

The court stated that the NTA is a public authority, and the accused breached their fiduciary duty and contractual obligations by leaking exam materials, causing wrongful loss to deserving candidates.

Eleven other accused will face charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act and for breach of trust, as they were part of the illegal distribution and exploitation chain of the confidential material.

The leak impacted more than 20 lakh NEET aspirants, causing them financial and mental suffering, and resulted in an unnecessary loss of several crores of rupees to the exchequer.

A Delhi court on Wednesday ordered the framing of charges against 14 persons accused in the NEET paper leak case, saying there was a prima facie case against them for various offences, including cheating, criminal breach of trust, corruption and exam-related wrongdoings.

In the 206-page order, Special Judge Ajay Gupta said, "Prima facie, there is sufficient material available against all the accused persons for framing of charges."

NTA Officials Implicated

The three main accused, Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, P V Kulkarni and Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, were public servants as they were engaged by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and they "procured the confidential questions illegally in conspiracy with the co-accused persons", the court said.

"There is overwhelming material available to show that the NTA is a public authority. It discharges the important public duty of holding prestigious exams across India and worldwide. Thus, by virtue of its functions, the NTA comes within the definition of a public authority," the court said.

It said that biology expert Mandhare, chemistry expert Kulkarni and physics expert Kulkarni were holding the question papers in a "fiduciary capacity" with the NTA and for all the NEET aspirants. Besides, they were also bound by their contractual obligations and by law to maintain absolute secrecy regarding exam-related materials.

"They were fully aware that in case they share (leak) this confidential information with anyone, it is likely to cause wrongful loss to the candidates as, in case, any of the dishonest candidates who, by using the leaked confidential material, gets selected (in place of the meritorious/honest candidate), it would certainly cause a wrongful loss to a deserving candidate," the court said.

"They were also aware that in case they do so, these candidates are likely to suffer financial losses as the entire amount spent by them on their coaching, travelling, accommodation, etc., would go in vain," it added.

Charges Against Accused

The court underlined that an accused is liable to be prosecuted for several distinct offences which arise on the basis of the same set of illegal acts if the same constitute separate and distinct offences.

It ordered that charges be framed against the trio for the offences of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, and cheating and criminal misconduct by a public servant under the provisions of BNS and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

About the other 11 accused – Tejas Harshadkumar Shah, Shivraj Motegaonkar, Manoj Shirure, Manisha Waghmare, Dhananjay Lokhande, Shubham Khairnar, Yash Yadav, Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Vikas Biwal and Sheshrao Suryawanshi – the court said these private individuals would face the Prevention of Corruption Act and breach of trust charges because they were "part of the chain of the illegal distribution/exploitation of the confidential material" connected to the three subject experts.

The court said it was prima facie clear that all of them had procured, distributed and exploited the confidential material by carrying out illegal activities in an organised manner, and so charges could be framed against them under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

"The confidential questions, which were circulated, distributed and monetised by all the accused persons, were copyrighted material of the NTA, and therefore, their aforesaid illegal acts are covered within the definition of copyright infringement," the court said, directing that charges be framed against them under a provision of the Copyright Act.

Impact And Next Steps

The court noted that the leak affected "more than 20 lakh NEET aspirants" and caused "unnecessary loss of several crores of rupees" to the exchequer.

Lakhs of candidates "also suffered financially as well as mentally", the court said, adding that its observations were prima facie and based on the chargesheet filed in the case.

"Nothing said herein may be construed to be the final opinion of this court," it said.

The court directed that the accused be produced before it for formal framing of charges on November 21, adding that the trial would commence on a day-to-day basis from November 25.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had earlier filed a chargesheet against 13 accused in a fast-track court dealing with "criminal cases arising from paper leaks and the use of other unfair means in public examinations".

The agency also filed a supplementary chargesheet against the 14th accused, Sheshrao Suryawanshi alias Raj Suryawanshi, a resident of Nanded in Maharashtra, who was arrested on September 2.

The NTA conducts the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, for medical aspirants.

On May 12, it cancelled the exam held on May 3 amid allegations of paper leaks.

A re-examination was conducted on June 21.