NEET leak: Court allows CBI to collect more handwriting samples from accused

A Delhi court has authorised the Central Bureau of Investigation to collect additional handwriting and signature samples from an accused in the high-profile NEET paper leak case, intensifying the ongoing probe into the alleged examination irregularities.

IMAGE: Accused Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar (right) being brought to Delhi's Rouse Avenue court, following her arrest from Pune in relation to NEET UG Paper leak case, in New Delhi, May 25, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points A Delhi court has permitted the CBI to collect further handwriting and signature samples from accused Manisha Sanjay Havaldar in the NEET paper leak case.

The CBI sought additional samples to ensure a fair and thorough comparison of evidence, citing the extensive records of the case.

Manisha Sanjay Havaldar is accused of sharing handwritten physics questions with co-accused Manisha Mandhare and dictating questions to Tejas Harshad Kumar Shah.

The National Testing Agency cancelled the original NEET-UG exam on May 3 due to paper leak allegations, leading to a re-exam on June 21.

Thirteen individuals have been arrested in connection with the NEET paper leak and are currently in judicial custody.

A Delhi court has allowed Central Bureau of Investigation's plea seeking further specimen handwriting or signatures of an accused in the NEET paper leak case.

Special judge Ajay Gupta was hearing the agency's plea seeking additional handwriting samples of accused Manisha Sanjay Havaldar.

The prosecutor told the court that Havaldar shared handwritten physics questions with co-accused Manisha Mandhare, she also dictated physics questions to another accused, Tejas Harshad Kumar Shah, and during the investigation, handwritten images containing physics question notes were recovered from Mandhare's phone.

Why More Samples Are Needed

He said the court has already permitted CBI to obtain the specimen handwriting of the accused on May 30.

Still, the prosecutor said that since the record of this case is bulky, to compare each document in a fair manner and for fair investigation, further specimen handwriting or signatures of the accused are required.

In an order passed on Wednesday, the court said, "CBI is permitted to take the further specimen handwriting/signatures of accused Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, in the concerned jail."

"Jail superintendent is directed to make necessary arrangements for obtaining the specimen handwriting/signatures of the accused for three days (July 27-29 during office hours) by the CBI officials, in the presence of an independent witness (to be brought by CBI)," it said.

The agency has arrested 13 accused persons in the case, all of whom are in judicial custody. On May 12, the National Testing Agency cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, held on May 3 for medical admissions amid allegations of paper leak.

A re-exam was then held on June 21.