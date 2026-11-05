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Delhi Police Nab Two Gang Associates With Five Illegal Firearms

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 05, 2026 16:25 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Delhi Police have apprehended two alleged associates of the notorious Neeraj Bawana-Naveen alias Bali gang in Alipur, seizing five illegal firearms and 13 live cartridges, thwarting potential criminal activity.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Two alleged associates of the Neeraj Bawana-Naveen alias Bali gang were arrested in Delhi's Alipur area.
  • Kapil Thakran and Arun alias Boby were apprehended on November 2 with five illegal firearms and 13 live cartridges.
  • The arrests followed a tip-off regarding their intent to commit a serious criminal offence.
  • Arun alias Boby has a prior involvement in an Arms Act case registered in Haryana.

Two alleged associates of the Neeraj Bawana-Naveen alias Bali gang have been arrested in Delhi's Alipur area with five illegal firearms and 13 live cartridges, police said on Thursday.

The accused were apprehended following a tip-off that two members of the gang would be passing through the area on November 2 with the intention of committing a serious criminal offence, they said.

 

The police team laid a trap in the area and intercepted the two suspects. During a search, two semi-automatic pistols, three country-made pistols and 13 live cartridges were recovered from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Kapil Thakran and Arun alias Boby (19).

During interrogation, both disclosed their association with the Neeraj Bawana-Naveen alias Bali gang. Verification revealed that Arun was previously involved in an Arms Act case registered in Haryana. Further investigation is underway.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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neeraj bawana gangdelhi policeillegal firearmsalipur arrestorganised crime

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