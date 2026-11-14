Kerala Doctor Arrested Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

A doctor has been taken into custody in Thiruvananthapuram following allegations of sexually harassing a house surgeon at Nedumangad Government Taluk Hospital, prompting Kerala's Health Minister to assure strict action and protection for women doctors.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A doctor was taken into custody on Saturday for allegedly sexually harassing a house surgeon at the Nedumangad Government Taluk Hospital.

The accused, Dr V K Vinu, was arrested around 2 am on Saturday following protests by Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) workers.

The house surgeon reported that Dr Vinu allegedly made sexual advances towards her on Friday afternoon in his room.

Kerala Health Minister K Muraleedharan assured that strict action will be taken against the doctor and the government will ensure the protection of women doctors.

The Health Department will examine the complaint and FIR before initiating action, with the minister noting the doctor's

A doctor was taken into custody on Saturday for allegedly sexually harassing a house surgeon at the Nedumangad Government Taluk Hospital here, police said.

Keralam Health Minister K Muraleedharan said that strict action will be taken against the doctor

The accused, Dr V K Vinu, was taken into custody from his residence around 2 am on Saturday following protests by Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) workers and others at the Nedumangad police station.

Details Of The Allegation

According to police, the house surgeon, a postgraduate student, approached Vinu on Friday afternoon after noticing a swelling on her body.

Vinu asked her to meet him at the room, where he allegedly made sexual advances towards her, police said.

The student managed to escape from the room and, with the help of her colleagues, approached the police.

Alleging police inaction, DYFI workers staged a protest in front of the Nedumangad police station on Friday night.

Police said Vinu was taken into custody at his residence around 2 am on Saturday after the student's detailed statement was recorded.

Further legal proceedings will be initiated after preliminary interrogation of the doctor, officials said.

Minister Assures Strict Action

Meanwhile, Minister Muraleedharan said the government will ensure the protection of women doctors.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said the Health Department would examine the complaint and the FIR registered by police before initiating action against the doctor.

"There is no doubt that action will be taken against the doctor. His track record is not very good, as far as I understand. However, I do not want to comment further before examining the details. Action will certainly follow," he said.

The minister said such incidents should never happen and that protecting women doctors was the government's responsibility.

"Strong action will be taken against any element that stands in the way of ensuring their protection. It will be done immediately," he said.

On the alleged delay in police action after the woman doctor approached the police with a complaint, Muraleedharan said the matter came under the purview of the Home Department.