HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » NDRF, BSF teams mobilised for relief, rescue work

NDRF, BSF teams mobilised for relief, rescue work

Source: PTI
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 12, 2025 17:10 IST

x

Six teams of the National Disaster Response Force and two from the BSF have been sent to undertake rescue and relief operations at the aircraft crash site in Ahmedabad on Thursday, officials said.

Two NDRF teams have reached the spot near the Ahmedabad airport while four more are on their way, an officer of the federal force said.

 

Two Border Security Force teams from the frontier headquarters of the force have also been sent to the accident site, a BSF officer said.

Personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), who provide a counter-terrorist security cover to the airport, were among the first rescuers to have reached the crash site along with local fire and police officials.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Air India flight with 242 passengers crashes in Ahmedabad
Air India flight with 242 passengers crashes in Ahmedabad
169 Indians, 53 Britishers on board AI flight that crashed
169 Indians, 53 Britishers on board AI flight that crashed
AI plane crashed into doctors' quarters near airport
AI plane crashed into doctors' quarters near airport
Air India pilot didn't respond after mayday call: DGCA
Air India pilot didn't respond after mayday call: DGCA
Ahmedabad airport sets up helpline, AI announces hotline
Ahmedabad airport sets up helpline, AI announces hotline

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Chicken Methiwala: 35-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

10 Songs Capturing Mumbai's Madness

webstory image 3

10 Iconic Films Are Turning 50 This Year

VIDEOS

Air India plane crash: 'My son jumped from 2nd floor'0:33

Air India plane crash: 'My son jumped from 2nd floor'

Akkare Kottiyoor Temple: A pilgrimage to nature's core2:26

Akkare Kottiyoor Temple: A pilgrimage to nature's core

Heavy rain triggers waterlogging in Hyderabad0:47

Heavy rain triggers waterlogging in Hyderabad

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD