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Delhi Police Nabs Drug Convict Who Skipped Parole

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 12, 2026 18:06 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Delhi Police has successfully apprehended a convicted drug offender, Ajay Jarwal Torela, who had been absconding since 2021 after failing to return to jail post-COVID-19 parole, highlighting ongoing efforts to track down fugitives.

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Key Points

  • Delhi Police apprehended a convicted drug offender, Ajay Jarwal Torela, on Monday.
  • Torela had been absconding since failing to surrender after his COVID-19 parole expired in 2021.
  • He was convicted in a 2011 case involving the recovery of 161.2 kilogrammes of cannabis in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar.
  • Police tracked him to Chander Vihar in Delhi, where he was working as an auto-rickshaw driver to evade arrest.

The Delhi Police has apprehended a convicted drug offender who had been absconding since failing to surrender before jail authorities after the expiry of his COVID-19 parole in 2021, an officer said on Monday.

Absconding Convict's Capture

The accused, Ajay Jarwal Torela (40), was convicted in a 2011 case involving the recovery of 161.2 kilogrammes of cannabis in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, police said.

 

He was released on parole on May 15, 2021, but did not return to jail after the parole period ended. Around two-and-a-half years of his sentence remained pending, police said.

A team tracked him and apprehended him from Chander Vihar in Delhi. The accused had been changing his places of stay to evade arrest and was working as an auto-rickshaw driver, police said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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